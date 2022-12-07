Connect with us

Thailand

Firework maker killed in firework accident in eastern Thailand

Published

 on 

A man from Sa Keao province in eastern Thailand was killed in an explosion yesterday while he and his son were making fireworks for a funeral. His son was seriously injured.

At around 12.30pm, officers from Mueang Sa Kaeo Police Station received a report of an explosion at a home in Mueang district. Police travelled to the scene with volunteers from the Sawang So Kaeo Rescue Unit.

The blast instantly killed 71 year old Prasert [surname withheld]. Blood was scattered all over the one-storey wooden house which was destroyed by the explosion.

Police found Prasert’s 40 year old son, Rittiporn, covered head-to-toe in gunpowder. Rittiporn was seriously injured, suffering wounds on his left eyebrow, left hand, left knee, and left ankle. He was taken for urgent treatment at Somdet Phra Yuppharat Sa Keao Hospital.

The deceased had a career making ‘Ploo Talai,’ a type of rocket firework used at funeral ceremonies in Thailand. The firework is usually set off during cremation and spirals upward, emitting a lot of smoke, unlike regular fireworks.

The police investigation so far revealed that Prasert and his son were sitting inside the house making Ploo Talai when a loud explosion occurred at around 12.30pm.

The explosion tore through the whole house and TVs and other objects were left scattered everywhere.

Police said at this stage they are unsure whether Prasert’s firework factory was operating legally or not. In Thailand, anyone producing or selling fireworks must first obtain a license and comply with many rules outlined in the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Fireworks Act (1947).

Prasert’s body will undergo an autopsy at Sa Kaeo Hospital and will then be returned to his family for religious ceremonies to be undertaken.

A week ago, one person was killed and three more were burned in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the Mueang district of Suphan Buri province in central Thailand.

Last month, 12 people were injured by illegal fireworks set off at Loy Krathong celebrations in Nakhon Phanom province in northeast Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand11 mins ago

Firework maker killed in firework accident in eastern Thailand
Thailand13 mins ago

Lao star swindled by Thai celebrity, more than 500 million baht lost
Thailand57 mins ago

Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Sponsored2 hours ago

Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
China1 hour ago

China mulls downgrading Covid-19 status as protests continue
Business2 hours ago

Tesla to launch in Thailand this month
Apple2 hours ago

Two women sue Apple saying AirTag product gives stalkers access to their whereabouts
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Electioneering: Thaksin’s daughter vows to end poverty in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai travel agent group says travel restrictions hamper tourism growth
Hot News2 hours ago

Thailand pushes for more international flights as tourism surges
Crime3 hours ago

Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Thailand4 hours ago

VIDEO: Shit hits the fan as man attacks friend for mocking him in a leaked sex tape
Indonesia5 hours ago

Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Expats5 hours ago

A British musician bangs drums of discontent after breaking leg in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand to celebrate its 10 millionth tourist on December 10
Cannabis News6 hours ago

Homeowner beats cannabis thief to death in northeast Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending