Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Krungthai Bank has issued a cautionary notice urging its customers to remain vigilant against scammers impersonating both the bank and police.

These fraudsters have been distributing counterfeit letters alleging irregularities in bank accounts that necessitate financial scrutiny. Customers are advised to directly contact the bank or law enforcement if they have any doubts.

Krungthai Bank took to their Facebook page, Krungthai Care, yesterday, December 13, to alert the public about this fraudulent activity. The notice highlighted that scammers are sending fake letters, purportedly from the bank and the police, claiming that bank accounts show suspicious activities that require investigation. These letters, which also include fraudulent subpoenas for money laundering offences, are intended to deceive recipients.

“Do not fall for these schemes. Stay alert and, if in doubt, reach out to the bank or police directly.”

Krungthai Bank has emphasised the importance of customers being cautious and not succumbing to these deceptive tactics. The bank has provided a hotline for customers who wish to inquire or report incidents. They can reach out at 02-111-1111, pressing 108, which is available 24 hours a day.

Fraudsters often exploit people’s trust and fear by impersonating reputable institutions like banks and police departments. They use sophisticated means to create documents that appear legitimate, seeking to trick individuals into disclosing personal information or even transferring money. Awareness of such scams is crucial in preventing financial losses and identity theft.

The bank has reiterated that it does not send unsolicited letters or make phone calls asking for personal information, nor does it issue subpoenas. Any customer who receives such communication should be wary and verify its authenticity by contacting the bank through official channels, reported KhaoSod.

“We are committed to protecting our customers’ financial security. It’s essential for individuals to remain informed and proactive when it comes to their financial safety.”

