Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:43, 14 December 2024| Updated: 11:43, 14 December 2024
276 2 minutes read
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Krungthai Bank has issued a cautionary notice urging its customers to remain vigilant against scammers impersonating both the bank and police.

These fraudsters have been distributing counterfeit letters alleging irregularities in bank accounts that necessitate financial scrutiny. Customers are advised to directly contact the bank or law enforcement if they have any doubts.

Advertisements

Krungthai Bank took to their Facebook page, Krungthai Care, yesterday, December 13, to alert the public about this fraudulent activity. The notice highlighted that scammers are sending fake letters, purportedly from the bank and the police, claiming that bank accounts show suspicious activities that require investigation. These letters, which also include fraudulent subpoenas for money laundering offences, are intended to deceive recipients.

“Do not fall for these schemes. Stay alert and, if in doubt, reach out to the bank or police directly.”

Related news

Krungthai Bank has emphasised the importance of customers being cautious and not succumbing to these deceptive tactics. The bank has provided a hotline for customers who wish to inquire or report incidents. They can reach out at 02-111-1111, pressing 108, which is available 24 hours a day.

Fraudsters often exploit people’s trust and fear by impersonating reputable institutions like banks and police departments. They use sophisticated means to create documents that appear legitimate, seeking to trick individuals into disclosing personal information or even transferring money. Awareness of such scams is crucial in preventing financial losses and identity theft.

The bank has reiterated that it does not send unsolicited letters or make phone calls asking for personal information, nor does it issue subpoenas. Any customer who receives such communication should be wary and verify its authenticity by contacting the bank through official channels, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

“We are committed to protecting our customers’ financial security. It’s essential for individuals to remain informed and proactive when it comes to their financial safety.”

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

What Other Media Are Saying

  • South China Morning Post highlights the rising sophistication of online scams targeting victims in Asia, with experts noting scammers exploit emotions and social media, prompting a call for greater awareness and protection. (read more)
  • CBS News highlights a rising phone scam targeting banking customers, where fraudsters impersonate bank representatives using real numbers, exploiting trust and prompting victims to provide sensitive information, urging vigilance. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do scammers impersonate banks and police?

Scammers exploit trust in reputable institutions to trick individuals into revealing personal information or transferring money.

How can individuals differentiate between genuine and fraudulent communications?

Verification through official channels and awareness of bank policies can help identify fraudulent communications.

What if a customer accidentally engages with a scammer?

Immediately contact the bank or authorities to report the incident and secure your accounts.

Why is public awareness crucial in combating financial scams?

Informed individuals are less likely to fall victim, reducing the effectiveness of scams and aiding swift action against fraudsters.

How might digital transactions influence the rise of financial scams?

Increased digital transactions provide more opportunities for scammers to exploit technology for fraudulent activities.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run Crime News

Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

9 hours ago
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai Central Thailand News

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

9 hours ago
British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts Crime News

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

9 hours ago
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

10 hours ago
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border Crime News

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

10 hours ago
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash Bangkok News

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

10 hours ago
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters Bangkok News

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

12 hours ago
Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos Phuket News

Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

12 hours ago
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani Crime News

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

12 hours ago
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong Central Thailand News

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong

13 hours ago
Myanmar man struck by train in Pattaya, minor injuries Crime News

Myanmar man struck by train in Pattaya, minor injuries

13 hours ago
Hong Kong master’s student duped into Thai nightmare Bangkok News

Hong Kong master’s student duped into Thai nightmare

13 hours ago
Thai PM&#8217;s first official visit to Malaysia to boost trade ties Bangkok News

Thai PM’s first official visit to Malaysia to boost trade ties

14 hours ago
Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket Crime News

Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket

1 day ago
Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster Crime News

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster

1 day ago
Thai teacher accused of striking boy&#8217;s penis with steel ruler Central Thailand News

Thai teacher accused of striking boy’s penis with steel ruler

1 day ago
Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin Hua Hin News

Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin

1 day ago
Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park Crime News

Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park

1 day ago
Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket Crime News

Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket

1 day ago
Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic Crime News

Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic

1 day ago
Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang Crime News

Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang

1 day ago
Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung Crime News

Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung

1 day ago
Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid Politics News

Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid

1 day ago
Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual Crime News

Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual

1 day ago
Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid Crime News

Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

Published: 14:01, 14 December 2024
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Published: 13:48, 14 December 2024
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

Published: 13:31, 14 December 2024
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

Published: 13:11, 14 December 2024
Check Also
Close