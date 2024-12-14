Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Kata and Kata Noi beaches, once postcard-perfect stretches of Phuket paradise, are now under siege—by a sea of sunbeds and umbrellas. Locals are outraged as beach chair operators sprawl unchecked, with one resident calling Kata Beach “the world’s ugliest beach” and lamenting over 10,000 umbrellas crammed from the road to the waterline.

The infamous “10% rule,” meant to cap commercial activity to just 10% of the beach, seems to have vanished under a tide of new operators.

“Kata Beach is covered with beach chairs, some areas three rows deep. You can’t even see the ocean.”

At Karon Beach, the chaos is just as grim, with chairs stacked eight deep, leaving no space for visitors’ towels or blankets.

The complaints even highlight shocking incidents like a wedding disrupted by vendors demanding cash to clear their chairs. The local mayor, Jadet Wicharasorn, admits he’s powerless: “These businesses have no permission from Karon Municipality. The 10% rule remains, but enforcement now lies with the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).”

Since 2015, ISOC, the political arm of the Royal Thai Army, has controlled Phuket’s beaches, but overlapping jurisdictions have stalled action. Mayor Jadet says he’s reported the issue to the Phuket Governor, but without orders from ISOC or the Ministry of Interior, nothing can be done.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Office is considering increasing the 10% limit to 40%, sparking fears of even greater commercialisation. Local officials point to Pattaya’s beach management model, where municipalities handle enforcement. But for now, Kata’s beaches remain a chaotic maze of umbrellas and disputes, reported Phuket News.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat insists solutions are coming, but frustrated beachgoers are left to wonder when—or if—action will ever arrive.

