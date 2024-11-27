Senate to tackle 7.5 billion baht fraud linked to Boon Vanasin

Picture courtesy of Thai TBS

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) is gearing up for a crucial Senate showdown next week to tackle explosive allegations of fraud and money laundering against Boon Vanasin, the elusive founder of Thonburi Healthcare Group, currently believed to be dodging justice in China. This high-stakes scandal has captured widespread attention, with jaw-dropping financial losses in the mix.

Senator Premsak Piayura, the deputy chair of the Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technologies, announced a high-profile session tomorrow to unpack the fraudulent schemes flooding social media, luring unwary investors into financial ruin. Boon and his cronies face grave charges, with eye-watering losses pegged at around 7.5 billion baht.

The session will feature key figures such as Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, alongside top brass from the Economic Crime Suppression Division, the RTP, and several other major agencies.

Together, they’ll shed light on the pursuit of justice and pin down those accountable for the financial carnage, said Senator Premsak. Speculation is swirling that unwary investors were hoodwinked into dodgy deals, with stockbrokers possibly implicated.

“The committee is tasked with examining how various agencies apply legal measures.”

Premsak also issued a direct appeal to Boon: face the music in court and address mounting public concern.

Meanwhile, Tankhun Jitt-itsara, chair of the Santi Pracha Dhamma Club, suspects Boon is holed up in China and plotting a getaway to Europe, capitalising on an expansive network. He’s urging coordination between Chinese authorities, Thai police, and Interpol to capture the fugitive.

Tankhun pointed to the rising tide of victims, many being elderly or prominent figures, with some suffering from health issues due to stress. Damages reported in some cases could reach into the billions, said Senator Premsak.

“After December 12, many more cases are expected to be filed with the authorities.”

With potential bombshell revelations on the horizon, these proceedings underscore the seriousness of the accusations and the urgent need for a unified crackdown on this spiralling scandal.

