Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops

The US Treasury calls Huione Group a key player in regional crime

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
112 1 minute read
Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops
Photo courtesy of Post Today

A Cambodian crypto company is at the centre of a web of online scams and gambling rackets siphoning money from unsuspecting Thais, according to Thailand’s cyber police.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) flagged the Huione Group, a digital currency exchange firm based in a Cambodia border zone, as a key player in suspicious fund transfers tied to criminal networks.

Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiewphan, chief of the CCIB, said the group is under scrutiny for facilitating transactions between online gambling websites and elaborate scam operations targeting Thai citizens.

“Funds stolen from victims’ bank accounts were sent to mule accounts, converted into cryptocurrency, then laundered into cash or used to buy assets.”

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops | News by Thaiger
Photo of Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiewphan courtesy of Bangkok Post

While Huione is legally registered, the location of its operations, near the Thai-Cambodian border, raises red flags.

“This area is a hotspot for scammers,” said the police chief, adding that many cybercrime cases have been traced back to the company.

So far, the CCIB has not confirmed whether the firm has any ties to Cambodia’s powerful Hun family, a connection rumoured in Thai media.

Related Articles

The warning comes as cybercrime continues to plague Thai citizens, with online investment scams and gambling networks raking in billions. Many of these schemes rely on cryptocurrency to obscure the money trail and move funds quickly across borders.

The United States has also raised alarms. In May, the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) labelled Huione Group as “a critical node” in regional criminal operations. It cited the firm’s role in “pig butchering” scams, elaborate crypto frauds where victims are tricked into fake relationships or investments, then drained of their savings, reported Bangkok Post.

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of iStock

Trairong urged the public to think twice before clicking or sharing anything suspicious online, especially with Thai-Cambodian tensions simmering beneath the surface.

“People need to be very cautious. What you see online may be part of a much bigger trap.”

The CCIB is continuing its investigation and working with international partners to trace the digital money flow.

As cross-border scams evolve, Thai officials say the fight against cybercrime is far from over.

Latest Thailand News
50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya Pattaya News

50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya

11 seconds ago
Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops Thailand News

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops

9 minutes ago
Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door Pattaya News

Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door

19 minutes ago
Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns South Thailand News

Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns

29 minutes ago
13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video) Crime News

13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video)

36 minutes ago
Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket Pattaya News

Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket

45 minutes ago
Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

55 minutes ago
Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up

1 hour ago
Bust-up! Teen gangs&#8217; turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya Pattaya News

Bust-up! Teen gangs’ turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya

1 hour ago
Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality Thailand News

Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality

1 hour ago
Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing Thailand News

Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

2 hours ago
Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear Thailand News

Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear

2 hours ago
Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone Thailand News

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

2 hours ago
Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village Thailand News

Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves

2 hours ago
Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold Thailand News

Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold

2 hours ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

18 hours ago
Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open Thailand News

Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

18 hours ago
Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns Thailand News

Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

18 hours ago
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone Thailand News

Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

19 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute

19 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

19 hours ago
Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41 Crime News

Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

19 hours ago
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
112 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x