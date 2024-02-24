Krabi national park makes astonishing revenue in tourism boom

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In less than four months, Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi has become a gold mine, pulling in nearly 300,000,000 baht in entry fees from over 126,000 tourists.

This meteoric rise in revenue dwarfs the previous fiscal year’s earnings, ringing in at 276 million baht. National park chief Yutthaphong Damsrisuk noted that the park has witnessed a doubling in visitor numbers compared to last year, with weekend collections soaring to a staggering 2.6 million baht.

Witnesses report a steady stream of tourists flooding onto tour boats destined for Hat Nopparat Thara beach in Muang district’s Ao Nang, painting a vivid picture of the tourism frenzy fueling local businesses.

For Thai visitors, entry to the national park is a modest 20 baht for children and 40 baht for adults, while foreigners are required to shell out 100 baht for children and 200 baht for adults. However, the real kicker lies in the special service fees for must-visit attractions like Ko Phi Phi Don, Ko Phi Phi Le, and Ko Mai Phai, where foreign tourists are charged a premium of 200 baht for children and 400 baht for adults, according to the park’s website, reported Bangkok Post.

