Satellite imagery to resolve Khao Yai National Park land dispute

In a bid to resolve the ongoing dispute over Sor Por Kor rights for land located inside Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment ministries convened yesterday, February 20. They agreed to employ satellite imagery data from the Royal Thai Survey Department to determine the lawful owners of the contentious lands.

Agriculture Minister Captain Thamanat Prompow underscored that the disagreement is beyond being a political issue. He stated that he had already discussed it with General Prawit Wongsuwon, the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party. Police General Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, the Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, also expressed that the dispute warrants a legal resolution.

The meeting was called following the revelation that nearly 3,000 rai of land in Tambon Moosi, in Pak Chong district, within the Unesco World Heritage site, was mistakenly marked as agricultural land by the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO). This led to farmers with Sor Por Kor 4-01 certificates being granted 42 plots of land, stated Capt. Thamanat.

“Such plots of land should not be designated due to National Park encroachment concerns.”

As the Land Reformation Committee chairman, he is set to establish guidelines on land allocation, specifically excluding the boundary areas of national parks. He believes clear specifications will rectify the problem.

Jatuporn Burutpat, the permanent secretary of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, stated that the National Park Office has the authority to reverse ALRO’S designations if they are found to be within the national park. This power lies with the office director, Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, but it has to be based on a thorough investigation.

Jatuporn further clarified that the national park’s borders were defined under a decree issued in 1962. He confirmed that no political agenda influenced Chaiwat’s actions, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, six Alro provincial officials were relocated to Alro headquarters for the duration of an investigation.

“The offence has not yet been determined. But if their conduct is ruled illegal, they will face criminal charges,” warned Capt. Thamanat.