Indonesian Embassy’s cash reminder for entry into Thailand

The Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok issued a reminder to citizens planning a trip to Thailand to arm themselves with a substantial amount of cash to avoid the risk of being denied entry.

Minister Counsellor of the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok, Dewi Lestari, revealed Thailand’s stringent entry requirements in an exclusive interview with the Indonesian network RRI. Lestari clarified that regardless of nationality, all foreign tourists entering Thailand must show proof of financial capability, with a minimum of 15,000 baht or approximately 1,992 Ringgits in hand.

“Many Indonesians have found themselves turned away at the border, prompting our embassy to issue this vital reminder.”

The embassy’s checklist for would-be travellers includes essentials such as a valid passport, a return ticket, proof of accommodation arrangements, and crucially, evidence of financial means to sustain their stay.

Under Chapter 2, Section 12 of Thailand’s Immigration Act 1979, travellers falling short of certain criteria risk being refused entry, particularly if they lack sufficient funds, reported World of Buzz.

Lestari shed light on the intensified scrutiny by Thai immigration, citing recent crackdowns on job scams and human trafficking. She emphasised the discretionary nature of the cash requirement, revealing disparities among immigration officers’ acceptance of proof.

“While the law doesn’t specify a fixed amount, our data indicates 15,000 baht for solo travellers and 20,000 baht for groups or families.”

With the threshold for entry seemingly arbitrary and enforcement varying, Lestari advised erring on the side of caution. Travellers are urged to equip themselves with the necessary documents and ensure they carry at least the minimum cash requirement to avoid disappointment at the border.

