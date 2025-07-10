Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences

Yesterday, July 9, police forces on Koh Phangan, in collaboration with local administrative officials, conducted a crime sweep resulting in the arrest of two people for drug and firearms offences.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jaroenchai Boonklieng, along with the special operations unit from the Surat Thani Provincial Police, executed the operation from their base in Baan Sri Thanu, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province. This action was part of the policy led by Police Lieutenant General Surapong Tanomchit, commander of Region 8, and Police Major General Pornchai Khajonklin, deputy commander of Region 8.

In the first arrest, 43 year old Nattawut was apprehended with a .38 calibre revolver, 10 rounds of .38 calibre ammunition, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, a gun holster, 61 methamphetamine pills, and 0.813 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. The arrest took place at an unnumbered hut in Moo 2, Ban Tai subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province.

The suspect was handed over to the Koh Phangan Police Station for charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine and crystal meth), and illegal consumption of methamphetamine.

The second arrest involved 22 year old Peerapol Nuthong, who was found with four rounds of .22 calibre ammunition. He was arrested at an unnumbered residence in Moo 2, Ban Tai subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province. He was charged with illegal possession of ammunition and taken to the police for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, local officials, including district chief Rungreung Thimabut and Police Colonel Chaipol Kamnork, apprehended a 44 year old teacher named Suphaksak in Naklang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, on July 1 for drug use.

Suphaksak, who has worked as a contract teacher for 20 years, admitted to using methamphetamines throughout that time. During a search of his home in Kud Hae subdistrict, police found 12 methamphetamine pills and two homemade firearms. He has been taken into custody to face legal charges.