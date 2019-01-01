King Maha Vajiralongkorn wishes Thais well for a prosperous 2019 | The Thaiger

Thailand
King Maha Vajiralongkorn wishes Thais well for a prosperous 2019
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has offered New Year blessings by wishing everybody happiness, prosperity, good health and wisdom for the coming year.
“When you have love, goodwill, wisdom and reason, as well as moderation, patience, perseverance and problem-solving skills, you will be happy and satisfied with yourself.
“As a result, there will be happiness within your family, society and the country,” His Majesty said in his televised message on New Year’s Eve.
“We will also be able to solve problems and overcome obstacles, so our country can progress, prosper and be stable.”
His Majesty also invoked the virtues of his father, late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and all sacred beings to protect Thais and help them be happy and healthy in the year ahead.
“May you all be in good spirits and morale with bright wisdom so you can serve as a strong and stable force for our country.”
Business
It was a very good year – Annual Report for 2018, The Thaiger
by Tim Newton, CEO – The Thaiger
Firstly, we’d like to thank everyone who has been a valuable part of a mega 12 months for The Thaiger in 2018. It’s been an often-rocky ride but ended up with all the pieces falling into place with the stage set for a massive 2019.
Whereas we started 2018 as a brash media start-up, we’ve ended the year, statistically, as a local leader with audiences continuing to be attracted by our fresh approach, quick delivery and accurate, relevant content. Whilst some Thai media are fighting to maintain circulation and prop-up their old business models, The Thaiger has truly thrived in 2018 as we relentlessly, and sometimes recklessly, keep trying new ideas and new technology.
This year was a year of some fundamental changes to our coverage and scope. Not simply a voice for the island of Phuket anymore, The Thaiger became a national news player, whilst still retaining our Phuket roots and excellent coverage for the island community.
The start of April 2018 also saw the transition of the Phuket Gazette/The Thaiger brand to simply ‘The Thaiger’. Changing our domain was a major effort for our IT team and just the first of many successes for the best IT team in Thailand. As before, The Thaiger will continue to be custodian of the vast 23 year resource of Phuket Gazette articles which readers can continue to search in our website.
Whilst we were attracting around 200,000 page views per month in April this year, we end the year with nearly one million page views per month and the growth will continue in 2019. If you were a newspaper in days past, getting a 500% growth in ‘circulation’ over a year would be a major achievement.
2018 also saw us reaching out to a new Thai-language audience with a fresh new approach to coverage not seen by Thai readers in the past. This will also continue to evolve and grow in 2019.
Whilst 2018 has seen consolidation and growth in Thaiger social media, that will move into hyperdrive in 2019 as we reach out on all the favorite social media platforms with more, engaging and better posts – in Thai and English.
In staff numbers The Thaiger has grown from five at the start of the year to 14 at the end of 2018. Our home office in Kathu is now a main road premises in Kamala which we share with our digital media partners. Three more staff join the Thaiger team in January 2019.
The original Thaiger product – The Thaiger 102.75 FM – has cemented itself as the island’s choice for local information, reliability, great music and its commitment to local news, seven days a week. Garry, Gerry and Tom were a formidable and professional core team throughout the year.
If there was one feature this year it would be the amazing success of our coverage of the Tham Luang cave rescues. Apart from the story being big international news, it also launched The Thaiger to many, many new followers. For a week we were Thailand’s preferred social media source (in English) beating our much larger and better resourced competitors. Whilst it wasn’t planned to be that way, we hit a note with our cable TV-like approach to updates and coverage. It was a milestone for The Thaiger in 2018.
Looking into the 2019 crystal ball, thethaiger.com is planning 650% traffic growth in the next 12 months and has budgeted to grow bottomline earnings by 350%.
2019 will also see The Thaiger reach beyond the borders of Thailand and replicate our successful platform in other key markets in Southeast Asia. This, whilst we work to increase brand recognition amongst our key demographic in Thailand and attract more daily visitors.
You, the readers, listeners and viewers, are the only reason we do this every day. Your support, and sometimes your savage criticism, have helped to make our product better throughout 2018. Everything we do, daily, is to make the product more relevant and useful for YOU. The Thaiger is nothing without your trust in what we do.
Our sponsors make it all possible and we thank them for their faith in our product and the valuable finances that allow us to keep going. We look forward to continuing the journey with you into 2019.
Finally, as the past ‘front man’ for The Thaiger, I am very happy to be stepping back and allowing some of our new staff to take the limelight and share their talents in 2019. The company has reached the stage where it now requires a lot more hands-on management.
I would like to thank Mike, Noom, Garry, Gerry, Goongnang, Tom, Donna, Brennan, Paul, Darren, Paulie, Eugene, Pond, Mam and Uddy as well as our media partners The Nation and Newshawk Phuket. Also the many, many contributors and contractors that make up the extended Thaiger family.
We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable new year and look forward to serving all our customers and stakeholders better in 2019.
Bangkok
National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”
A total of 236 people have killed and 2,265 others injured in 2,194 road accidents after number were released for the first four days of the New Year holiday period’s “seven dangerous days”. The tally includes deaths and injuries from last Thursday up to Sunday night.
Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest cumulative fatalities of 12 deaths each, while Chiang Mai reported the highest cumulative injuries at 79 persons and the most crashes at 77. Phuket has registered four deaths. Only 13 provinces have reported no deaths in road accidents so far.
Songkhla had yesterday’s most number of crashes at 23 cases and most injuries at 24 persons, while Nakhon Ratchasima reported the day’s highest fatalities with five deaths.
The major causes of accidents remains drunk driving at 42.4 per cent, followed by speeding at 30 per cent. Of the accidents, 80.31 per cent involved motorcycles followed by pick-up trucks at 6.39 per cent.
About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on village roads while other 35.29 per cent took place on highways. Most of the accidents occur between 4pm and 8pm (29 per cent).
Bangkok had the highest cumulative drunk driving cases at 295 cases followed by Maha Sarakham at 224 cases and Sakhon Nakhon at 207 cases. So far only 33 drunk drivers – 26 in Bangkok, four in Khon Kaen and three in Buri Ram – have been ordered to wear Electronic Monitoring (EM) devices from January 1 onwards. They are also banned from going out between 10pm and 4am for 15 days, must undertake 24 hours of social services, and will have their licences suspended for six months, he added.
An NCPO spokeswoman, Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong, meanwhile reported that a total of 2,729 vehicles (1,945 motorcycles and 784 automobiles) and 4,326 driver’s licences had been seized from drunk drivers in the first four days of the period.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Four minors and three men charged with gang rape of 13 year old Thai girl
PHOTO: Ban Kruat Hospital
The parents of a 13 year old girl filed complaints that their daughter was gang raped by seven young men who lured her into a schools toilet in tambon Bung Charoen late Friday evening. The town is east of Bangkok near the Cambodian border.
Out of the seven men, aged 14-22, four were minors and have been brought to the child and juvenile court of Buri Ram as police can only detain them for 24 hours. The three adult suspects were held in custody at the Ban Kruat Police station.
One of the suspects has reportedly confessed to having sex with the victim, claiming it was consensual, while the other six say they were just bystanders to the crime.
The victim is said to be the girlfriend of a 16 year old boy involved in the crime, who was messaged by her for a lift as her motorcycle had broken down on Friday.
Police are yet to interrogate the victim and minor-aged suspects in the presence of social workers, and await the victims medical report from Ban Kruat Hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
