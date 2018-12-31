Subscribe to The Thaiger

Pattaya

CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has inspected the wreckage of a private light aircraft that crashed in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district yesterday. The crash precipitated a fire that killed the 60 year old pilot, Mike Romberg from South Africa.

The turboprop light aircraft crashed to the ground when it was about to make a landing at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok’s airport in Tambon Bang Phra. The pilot was immediately engulfed in the fire that followed.

Sakrin Amaraporn, an official from the airport who took a video clip of the incident, said the small plane’s reserve jet-fuel container may have contributed to the fatal, fast-spreading fire.

The crash and blaze happened very fast, bellowing out smoke as high as a three-storey building,” he said.

He and the victim’s friends were in a state of shock and grief over what had happened. Nanthachat said that, while the deceased pilot’s body had been sent for autopsy at the Police General Hospital’s morgue in Bangkok, the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing and witnesses, including Romberg’s friends, would be interviewed.

As it was a small aircraft, there was no black box to help in the crash investigation, she added.

CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot

SOURCE: The Nation



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Pattaya

Round the world handicapped pilot crashes in Chon Buri

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

Round the world handicapped pilot crashes in Chon Buri

A video has captured the final moments of a light aircraft that crashed in Sri Racha, Chon Buri yesterday. Footage also shows the aftermath of the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Mike Lomberg, a South African who was flying through Thailand as part of a round the world flying adventure.

The private light aircraft crash-landed yesterday, killing the pilot.

The turboprop airplane, which was coming in to land in the premises of Rajamangala University of Technology East in Si Racha district of Chon Buri province, crashed and caught fire, according to a police report.

The pilot, 60 year old Mike Lomberg, a South African national, was killed instantly inside his aircraft. He had flown from Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand and would have been heading to Phuket today. He used a wheelchair to get a round when not flying as he was a paraplegic as a result of a traffic accident and was believed to have been a test pilot.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, which might possibly involve a malfuctioning engine.

Pattaya

UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

December 22, 2018

By

UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya

A 64 year old Thai woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from a British man after he bought sex from her and another woman.

Pattaya police say that Penchan Hale was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday for allegedly drugging and stealing from 56 year old George Andrew Lerce last Saturday night. (Original story below)

The tourist filed a complaint with Pattaya police that he brought two Thai women to have sex at his condominium room after which a younger woman left and the older one asked to stay overnight.

Lerce said when he woke, his diamond cross and £1,000 (41,000 baht) were missing.

He said he suspected he was drugged and presented samples of the pills he took to police.

But the suspect denied the allegations, saying she was drunk so she stayed over. She said when she woke, Penchan found the Briton was still sleeping so she took her cash and the diamond cross. She claimed she took only £10, not £1,000.

Penchan said she exchanged the foreign currency and shared the money with another woman and then left for Bangkok, where she was later arrested.

UPDATE: The Hangover - Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY…

A British man has made an official complaint to police in Pattaya that 1,000 pounds sterling in cash and a diamond ornament worth 100,000 baht were stolen from his room yesterday.

The 56 year old British man, whose name has been withheld, told police he met two young Thai women not far from his home in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district at about 2.30am (Saturday morning).

They returned to his room and had consensual sex.

One of the women then left, but the other said she lived far away and was too drunk to make the effort, so it was agreed she could stay (you know what’s coming, right?).

The man said he awoke on Saturday evening to find his room ransacked and valuables missing, including 3,000 Thai baht.

He found two tablets in a plastic bag and learned from a pharmacist they were sleeping pills. He believed the women had used the drug to knock him out.

Police have found clear images of both women recorded on CCTV and were testing the pills left behind.

UPDATE: The Hangover - Pattaya | News by The Thaiger UPDATE: The Hangover - Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

STORY: The Nation

Pattaya

100 illegal road racers invade Pattaya roads

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

December 22, 2018

By

100 illegal road racers invade Pattaya roads

More than 100 motorcyclists have taken part in road racing on two roads in Pattaya early this morning. Witnesses say there was no police presence to stop the illegal activities.

Tipped off by local residents, reporters from The Nation went to the area at 2am and found motorcyclists gathered on Sukhumvit Road and Jomtien 2 Road in Tambon Nong Plue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

The motorcyclists were seen racing from Theppasit Intersection to Chaiyapruek Intersection on Sukhumvit Road. Several of them showed off by raising their front wheels during the race.

SOURCE: The Nation

