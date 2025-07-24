Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault

Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai territory, killing up to 12 civilians and wounding over a dozen in a brazen attack condemned by the Royal Thai Army (RTA).

The violent clash began early this morning, July 24, near the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province, where Cambodian troops reportedly shelled a Thai military base. But the violence didn’t stop there. Civilians were caught in the crossfire, as residential areas across four provinces came under heavy fire from Cambodian support weapons.

The RTA released a statement at 1.52pm, condemning what it called “inhumane actions” by Cambodia and vowing to “protect its sovereignty and its people.”

“The Royal Thai Army condemns the actions of the Cambodian side in the case of using weapons to attack civilian targets in the Thai border,” the statement read. “The latest is that civilians have been found injured and killed from such actions.”

Among the hardest-hit areas was a PTT gas station in Ban Phue, Sisaket province, where six people were killed and 10 others injured. In Kab Choeng, Surin province, two civilians — including an eight year old boy — died, while two others were rushed to hospital. Worldwide media outlets reporting, 9, 10, 11 and 12 civilians have died in the border clashes.

KhaoSod reported that further shelling in Ubon Ratchathani claimed one life and injured another, while villages in Buriram suffered house and livestock damage. One resident in Ban Kruat district was reportedly injured, and several homes across Surin, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani were left in ruins.

The RTA’s statement left no doubt that retaliation was on the table.

“The Royal Thai Army is ready to protect its sovereignty and its people from such inhumane actions.”

While tensions have occasionally flared along the Thai-Cambodian border, this is one of the most severe attacks on Thai civilians in recent years. Local authorities remain on high alert, and the Army’s response is expected to intensify in the coming hours.