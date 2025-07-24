Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault

Royal Thai Army slams ‘inhumane’ aggression and vows to defend its people and sovereignty

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal37 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
248 1 minute read
Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Royal Thai Army PR

Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai territory, killing up to 12 civilians and wounding over a dozen in a brazen attack condemned by the Royal Thai Army (RTA).

The violent clash began early this morning, July 24, near the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province, where Cambodian troops reportedly shelled a Thai military base. But the violence didn’t stop there. Civilians were caught in the crossfire, as residential areas across four provinces came under heavy fire from Cambodian support weapons.

The RTA released a statement at 1.52pm, condemning what it called “inhumane actions” by Cambodia and vowing to “protect its sovereignty and its people.”

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | News by Thaiger

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | News by Thaiger

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | News by Thaiger

“The Royal Thai Army condemns the actions of the Cambodian side in the case of using weapons to attack civilian targets in the Thai border,” the statement read. “The latest is that civilians have been found injured and killed from such actions.”

Related Articles

Among the hardest-hit areas was a PTT gas station in Ban Phue, Sisaket province, where six people were killed and 10 others injured. In Kab Choeng, Surin province, two civilians — including an eight year old boy — died, while two others were rushed to hospital. Worldwide media outlets reporting, 9, 10, 11 and 12 civilians have died in the border clashes.

KhaoSod reported that further shelling in Ubon Ratchathani claimed one life and injured another, while villages in Buriram suffered house and livestock damage. One resident in Ban Kruat district was reportedly injured, and several homes across Surin, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani were left in ruins.

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | News by Thaiger

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | News by Thaiger

The RTA’s statement left no doubt that retaliation was on the table.

“The Royal Thai Army is ready to protect its sovereignty and its people from such inhumane actions.”

While tensions have occasionally flared along the Thai-Cambodian border, this is one of the most severe attacks on Thai civilians in recent years. Local authorities remain on high alert, and the Army’s response is expected to intensify in the coming hours.

Latest Thailand News
TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism | Thaiger Bangkok News

TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

21 seconds ago
Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride | Thaiger Thailand News

Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride

7 minutes ago
Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow | Thaiger Thailand News

Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow

16 minutes ago
Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception | Thaiger Events

Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception

19 minutes ago
Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94%

25 minutes ago
Explore Thailand&#8217;s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth | Thaiger Entertainment

Explore Thailand’s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth

36 minutes ago
Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault

37 minutes ago
Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains | Thaiger Thailand News

Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains

45 minutes ago
AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa | Thaiger Phuket News

AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa

54 minutes ago
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

1 hour ago
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger Business News

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

1 hour ago
Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar | Thaiger Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar

1 hour ago
Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

1 hour ago
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

1 hour ago
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

2 hours ago
Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

2 hours ago
Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces

2 hours ago
Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

2 hours ago
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

2 hours ago
Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home | Thaiger Crime News

Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

2 hours ago
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

3 hours ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

3 hours ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

3 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal37 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
248 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x