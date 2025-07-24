Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Police arrested an online seller of e-cigarettes and vape liquids at her residence, seizing over 1,000 items. The suspect admitted today, July 24, to selling products to up to 10 customers daily, earning around 4,000 baht per day. She was taken to Din Daeng Police Station for formal charges.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with Police Major General Phanlop Aemla, Deputy Commander, and their team, directed Police Lieutenant Chada Sesawet and Police Captain Khomsan Khemthong to lead the operation.

Armed with a search warrant from the Criminal Court (No. 591/2568), police officers raided the residence in Din Daeng after investigations revealed it was being used to store and sell e-cigarettes online. The raid, which took place yesterday, July 23, at 7.30am, uncovered various brands of e-cigarettes and accessories, amounting to over 1,000 items.

Police apprehended 32 year old Nantana (surname withheld) for violating the Customs Act of 2017, Section 246, which prohibits the concealment, sale, or receipt of goods not cleared through customs.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In her statement to the police, Nantana confessed to selling e-cigarettes online for nearly a year, limiting her clientele to 10 people per day, and personally delivering the products for a fee based on distance.

The income generated was reportedly used for personal expenses, reported KhaoSod.

Following her confession, police officers detained Nantana and confiscated the seized items before transferring her to Din Daeng Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, on July 7, police in Loei province, led by Police Major General Weeradech Lekhawarakul and senior officers, carried out a coordinated raid on a residence in Ban Khon Daeng, Mueang Loei district, suspected of housing illegal operations. The operation was conducted in cooperation with pharmacists from the Loei Provincial Public Health Office.

Police targeted a rented property previously identified as a hub for producing a hazardous kratom-based drink and for storing electronic cigarettes aimed at underage buyers. Despite an earlier raid, illegal activities had reportedly resumed at the same location.

