Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

A new rule quietly rolled out by Land Transportation offices in Bang Lamung (Pattaya) and Rayong has triggered widespread confusion and anxiety among the foreign community.

As of July 17, foreigners holding visas valid for less than one year will only be granted two-year driving licences—whether applying for the first time or renewing.

The rule, which is not yet a national policy, has set social media alight with speculation that popular annually renewable visas—such as retirement or marriage-based extensions—may now disqualify expats from obtaining a five-year licence.

However, all may not be lost.

Speaking to Pattaya Mail, one retiree on a one-year extension of stay confirmed he had successfully renewed his five-year driving licence just last week. He explained that his current visa is valid until August 2026—over a year ahead of his renewal date—a detail that might be the key factor in his approval.

“Most retirees renew their visas early, so technically they hold more than one year of validity at the time of application,” he said. “That could be what makes the difference.”

Authorities have not publicly clarified why the regulation is currently being enforced in only two provincial branches, while other Land Transport offices nationwide appear unaffected. Some speculate the move aims to restrict Destination Thailand Visa holders—whose stays may last just six months—from claiming the full five-year licence.

Also excluded from long-term licence eligibility are holders of:

Tourist visas

60-day visa exemptions

Short-term non-immigrant visas (3 months)

Pattaya Mail urged calm, warning that translation discrepancies may be contributing to the chaos. The phrases “less than one year” and “more than one year” may be misinterpreted or poorly explained during implementation.

Until official guidance emerges, expats are advised to check the expiry date on their visa extensions and apply for renewals early if planning to update their driving licences. For now, the best course of action seems to be staying calm and informed—and resisting the urge to panic over every forum rumour.