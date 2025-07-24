Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

Visa duration now affects permit validity as local offices enforce new rule quietly

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
75 1 minute read
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Pages

A new rule quietly rolled out by Land Transportation offices in Bang Lamung (Pattaya) and Rayong has triggered widespread confusion and anxiety among the foreign community.

As of July 17, foreigners holding visas valid for less than one year will only be granted two-year driving licences—whether applying for the first time or renewing.

The rule, which is not yet a national policy, has set social media alight with speculation that popular annually renewable visas—such as retirement or marriage-based extensions—may now disqualify expats from obtaining a five-year licence.

However, all may not be lost.

Speaking to Pattaya Mail, one retiree on a one-year extension of stay confirmed he had successfully renewed his five-year driving licence just last week. He explained that his current visa is valid until August 2026—over a year ahead of his renewal date—a detail that might be the key factor in his approval.

“Most retirees renew their visas early, so technically they hold more than one year of validity at the time of application,” he said. “That could be what makes the difference.”

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Authorities have not publicly clarified why the regulation is currently being enforced in only two provincial branches, while other Land Transport offices nationwide appear unaffected. Some speculate the move aims to restrict Destination Thailand Visa holders—whose stays may last just six months—from claiming the full five-year licence.

Related Articles

Also excluded from long-term licence eligibility are holders of:

  • Tourist visas

  • 60-day visa exemptions

  • Short-term non-immigrant visas (3 months)

Pattaya Mail urged calm, warning that translation discrepancies may be contributing to the chaos. The phrases “less than one year” and “more than one year” may be misinterpreted or poorly explained during implementation.

Until official guidance emerges, expats are advised to check the expiry date on their visa extensions and apply for renewals early if planning to update their driving licences. For now, the best course of action seems to be staying calm and informed—and resisting the urge to panic over every forum rumour.

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

52 seconds ago
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

6 minutes ago
Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

25 minutes ago
Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces

33 minutes ago
Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

40 minutes ago
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

50 minutes ago
Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

57 minutes ago
Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home | Thaiger Crime News

Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

1 hour ago
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

1 hour ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

1 hour ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

2 hours ago
Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

2 hours ago
Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics | Thaiger Thailand News

Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

2 hours ago
Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

2 hours ago
Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences

4 hours ago
Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

4 hours ago
Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes | Thaiger Business News

Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

4 hours ago
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

4 hours ago
Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief

4 hours ago
Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act

5 hours ago
Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom | Thaiger Crime News

Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom

5 hours ago
Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x