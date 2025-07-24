King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

Labour restructuring and contract revisions signal shifting strategy in retail tourism landscape

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
61 1 minute read
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ติดโปร - PRO addict Facebook

Thailand’s duty-free giant King Power is closing three of its downtown branches in a sweeping cost-cutting move that includes a voluntary redundancy programme for staff across the company.

The Srivaree, Pattaya, and Mahanakhon locations—once magnets for big-spending tour groups—will cease operations in September. The closures come as the retailer overhauls its business model amid sluggish post-pandemic sales and shifting consumer patterns.

“The closure of these three branches is partly due to their unviable business structure,” said CEO Nitinai Sirismatthakarn in an interview with Thansettakij. “Another factor is the need to streamline our workforce to stay competitive in a changing landscape.”

Sirismatthakarn noted that downtown locations, which previously relied heavily on group tours, have failed to rebound after Covid-19. In contrast, airport duty-free stores catering to individual travellers have shown greater resilience.

Staff affected by the closures will be offered a voluntary redundancy package, which includes compensation as per labour laws and additional benefits based on their tenure. Employees will also have the opportunity to transfer to other operational branches if positions are available.

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Tripadvisor

Following the shutdown, King Power will continue to operate three downtown duty-free locations—Rangnam, One Bangkok, and Phuket—while focusing more heavily on its airport presence.

According to Inside Retail, the retailer is also renegotiating key concession agreements with Airports of Thailand (AOT), covering five airports. Although King Power previously considered pulling out of these contracts, revised terms have now been agreed upon.

Related Articles

“The renegotiation process is a positive step forward,” said Nitinai. “The inclusion of two state universities in the review adds a much-needed check and balance.”

The broader tourism landscape has presented challenges for the company. According to ASEAN Now, international arrivals are down by around 5% this year, with Chinese tourists—once the backbone of Thailand’s inbound market—dropping by a steep 33%.

The impact has been felt beyond King Power. AOT shares have tumbled 35.6% since the start of the year, as investors grow wary of declining passenger numbers and potential revenue shortfalls linked to duty-free sales.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

8 seconds ago
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger Business News

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

7 minutes ago
Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar | Thaiger Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar

14 minutes ago
Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

21 minutes ago
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

27 minutes ago
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

32 minutes ago
Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

51 minutes ago
Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces

58 minutes ago
Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

1 hour ago
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

1 hour ago
Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

1 hour ago
Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home | Thaiger Crime News

Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

1 hour ago
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

2 hours ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

2 hours ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

2 hours ago
Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

2 hours ago
Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics | Thaiger Thailand News

Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

3 hours ago
Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

3 hours ago
Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences

4 hours ago
Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

4 hours ago
Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes | Thaiger Business News

Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

4 hours ago
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

4 hours ago
Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

5 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x