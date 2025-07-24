Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

A 25 year old man has been apprehended in connection with a series of copper wire thefts that have disrupted Phuket Town over the past two months. The repeated incidents have caused significant inconvenience and frustration among the public.

Officers from the Phuket City Police apprehended Pipatson “Nok” Thongwicha at a rental room on Surin Road in Phuket Town around 4pm on July 23. Originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Pipatson was captured after an extensive investigation into thefts from roadsides, commercial buildings, and local businesses.

The arrest was executed under a warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on July 14 for joint theft at night using a vehicle to aid the crime or escape. During the arrest, police seized items such as four to five pliers allegedly used to cut wires, clothing linked to the thefts, and a blue Honda Click motorbike.

The investigation, led by Police Colonel Chatree Chueakaew, Superintendent of Phuket City Police Station, progressed following numerous complaints from residents and businesses. Surveillance footage from various theft sites was instrumental in identifying and tracking down the suspect.

Undercover officers observed Pipatson returning to his rented accommodation earlier in the day. Coordinating with hotel staff, they gained access to his room, where they discovered tools believed to be used in the crimes, leading to his arrest.

At Phuket City Police Station, Pipatson reportedly confessed to committing at least 12 thefts in the Phuket Town area and two more in the Wichit Police jurisdiction. He admitted to stripping the wires for copper, which he sold to secondhand dealers to fund methamphetamine purchases, pay for accommodation, and cover daily expenses.

Pipatson also mentioned collaborating with two unnamed accomplices. Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend these people.

Police Colonel Chatree instructed officers to ensure Pipatson is prosecuted for all related criminal activities and to gather sufficient evidence to issue arrest warrants for his accomplices.

Police are also pursuing legal action against secondhand shops suspected of knowingly purchasing stolen copper.

Police have encouraged any affected residents or those with pertinent information to assist in the ongoing investigation, reported The Phuket News.