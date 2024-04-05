Celebrate Songkran at Siam Paragon Ultrasonic Water Festival 2024

Photo via Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon, a ‘World-class shopping destination’ and a top-of-mind destination for Thais and visitors from across the globe, is teaming up with KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited to host world-class summer happenings “Siam Paragon Ultrasonic Water Festival 2024, Songkran Lobster Wonderland by Philip Colbert.’ The event will showcase an iconic art installation by world-renowned British Pop Art artist Philip Colbert, known for his iconic artwork “The Lobster” at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. Featured also will be a concert series packed with over a hundred famous performers. The event runs from April 9- 16, 2024, at Siam Paragon, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Culture, JOOX, and TikTok.

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit, Siam Paragon, said…

“Siam Paragon is committed to delivering unparalleled experiences, reaffirming its top-of-mind positioning for both Thai and international tourists. This summer highlights the collaboration of Siam Paragon and the world’s prominent Pop artist Philip Colbert. The iconic British artist is globally recognized for his inventive Pop Art creations as well as his eclectic signature style and the use of vibrant colors. His iconic character – the playful giant red “The Lobster,” has been showcased worldwide ranging from paintings and sculptures to fashion merchandise. He has been recognized as an iconic figure in the global pop art scene. Parc Paragon will be presenting “Lobster Wonderland” featuring a giant inflatable playground to celebrate Thailand’s iconic Songkran Festival. Specially, Colbert has curated an exclusive piece for Siam Paragon, which will be exhibited at the shopping centre and Parc Paragon.”

In addition, the event will also feature a ‘world stage Music festival’ with a line-up of over 100 famous artists. Also, visitors will discover the cultural activities of the Songkran Festival by paying homage to ancient Buddha statues and enjoying Thailand’s North-Eastern contemporary musical performance or Mor-Lam from various world-renowned Mor Lam bands.

The key activities taking place from April 9 -16, 2024 include:

1. A collaboration between Siam Paragon and world-renowned Pop Art artist Philip Colbert to co-create an exclusive Pop Art masterpiece.

The “Thai New Year Festival” or Songkran has been recognised and registered as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, attracting tourists around the world to the unique cultural experience. This year, Siam Paragon enhances Bangkok’s Songkran Festival by creating an exclusive collaborative spectacle with Philip Colbert, a prominent artist in the world’s contemporary art scene, who is often referred to as the “Godson of Andy Warhol.” Colbert has specially crafted a new version of his iconic Lobster, inspired by the lively festivities of Thailand’s Songkran Festival. Showcasing in the heart of Bangkok at Siam Paragon, the extraordinary pop art pieces are bursting with vibrant colours, blending contemporary culture with distinctive imagination. The showcase is open to the public at The Jewel and Parc Paragon on the M floor.

In addition, Philip Colbert also creates cool merchandise which includes T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts, stylish elephant-patterned pants, and water bottles.

2. A full lineup of entertainment featuring celebrities and a concert with over 100 popular artists from April 9 – 16, 2024, at Parc Paragon.

Experience extraordinary entertainment with a concert that runs for 8 days, starting from 6 PM onwards.

April 9, 2024: Kicking off the Songkran Festival with a collaboration with JOOX music, meet the eternal heartthrob, Mario Maurer who will bring joy to fans. Then, enjoy a concert by artists from Domundi including Sitthichok ‘Tommy’ Pueakpoolphol , Hrit ‘Keng’ Buayoi , and – Wannakorn ‘First Wan’ Ruengrat . Elevate the excitement with the couple Kantee ‘CD’ Pitithan and actress Nara Thepnupha before bidding goodnight to fans with a dreamy performance by one of the hottest Thai artists – Puttipong ‘Billkin’ Assaratanakul.

April 10, 2024 : Chill out with T-Pop artists XI, Yes indeed , and the new boy band PERSES

April 11, 2024 : Keep the excitement going with a variety of prominent bands including Tattoo Colour , Proxie , and Paradox .

April 12, 2024 : Unleash the summer vibe with Full House, SweezDream, and ‘Queens of Dance’ Christina Aguilera.

April 13, 2024 : Celebrate the super fun Songkran with CHUANG ASIA, Have a Nice Day and Klear .

April 14, 2024 : Have fun with T-Pop artists such as Proud , LYKN , Narawit ‘Pond’ Lertratkosum , along with Archen ‘Jung’ Aydin , and the duo, Geminine – Fourth .

April 15, 2024 : Enjoy music from renowned artists such as Dept , Fellow Fellow , and Cocktail .

April 16, 2024 : Concludes the summer with girls group EMPRESS hot boy band Atlas , and the cute girl group PiXXiE .

3. Interact with JOOX music to listen to an exclusive Songkran playlist and a chance to win JOOX free VIP subscriptions and K-pop idol merchandise

Siam Paragon, in collaboration with JOOX, celebrates the extraordinary Songkran Festival with an immersive music experience with JOOX music. Enjoy exclusive Songkran playlists on JOOX music and a chance to win prizes such as JOOX free VIP subscriptions and K-pop idol merchandise. Music enthusiasts or K-pop fans can embark on a journey of music at the JOOX booth at Parc Paragon.



4. Buddha bathing during April 12 – 16, 2024 at Fashion Hall, 1st Floor

Siam Paragon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Fine Arts and the Department of Cultural Promotion, presents a Buddha bathing ceremony to enhance blessings during the Songkran Festival. Visitors are invited to pay homage to ancient Buddha statues from the National Museum, Bangkok, enshrined at Siam Paragon. Showcased also will be demonstrations of traditional Thai herbal remedies and crafts such as herbal steaming, aromatic water, flower garlands, powder puff making, and traditional talcum application. This provides a great opportunity for both Thai customers and tourists to experience the beauty of Thai culture. Furthermore, limited quantities of blessed water from nine temples are distributed to participants.



5. Songkran Festival photography exhibition from April 9-16, 2024 at Fashion Gallery, 1st Floor

Siam Paragon, in collaboration with OPPO and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, presents the “OPPO Amazing Thailand Portrait Gallery” exhibition. The exhibition portrays the beauty of the cherished Thai tradition of Songkran – registered as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO at the end of 2023. These photographs were captured by OPPO smartphones.



6. Experience the 21st-Century Mor Lam music from April 12 – 16, 2024 at SCBX NEXT STAGE

Mor Lam music represents the top performing arts in the Northeastern region of Thailand. Experience the joy of Thai culture with contemporary Mor Lam music of the 21st century, promising vibrant performances throughout the Songkran Festival. These performances feature leading bands that perfectly blend traditional Thai musical instruments with international rhythms, creating globally renowned music genres. The ensembles include THE HYMMAPAN ELECTRON, PARADISE BANGKOK, RATTANAKOSIN BREAKIN CREW, and ASIAN SONIC FORCE.



7. A Collaboration with TikTok to create fabulous content and chances to win special prizes from April 12 – 16, 2024

Siam Paragon, in collaboration with TikTok, celebrates an extraordinary Songkran festival. TikTokers are invited to create their Songkran-themed VDO content, dressing up in traditional Thai attire to support the country’s soft power at the landmark area in Siam Paragon including CreatorHousebyTikTok on the 4th floor and Lobster Wonderland by Philip Colbert with hashtags #Songkran2567 #Creatorhousebytiktok #SiamParagon for a chance to win exclusive prizes from TikTok and special souvenirs to celebrate Songkran from Siam Paragon. This contest runs from April 12 -16, 2024.

8. Unbeatable privileges and promotions to fulfil the summer!

Siam Paragon offers promotions during the Songkran Festival with the Super Holiday Deals from April 11- 16, 2024. Spending over 20,000 Baht or 18,000 baht for KBank credit cardholders will receive 1,000 ONESIAM Coins (limited to 200 redemptions per day). OneSiam KBank credit card members can enjoy great savings with Shopping Ten Thousand, Getting Ten Thousand Back campaign when paying with the card at participating stores within Siam Paragon from March 22 to April 28, 2024. Earn up to a maximum of 42,000 K Points when shopping every Friday to Sunday at participating stores (limited quantity). Additionally, receive an extra one-year free parking card by shopping at participating stores with accumulated spending of 350,000 Baht or more throughout the campaign (terms and conditions apply).

Experience the world-class collaboration at the grand Songkran festival, featuring The Lobster, a new exclusive version!! Alongside a full-scaled entertainment extravaganza, as well as culturally enriching activities at the “Siam Paragon Ultrasonic Water Festival 2024, Songkran Lobster Wonderland by Philip Colbert,” from April 9 to 16, 2024 at Siam Paragon.

For more information, please contact 02-610-8000 or follow us on Facebook: SiamParagon.



Press Release