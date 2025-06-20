Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

30,000 baht reward leads to tip-off and arrest of fugitive after two weeks of searching

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
77 2 minutes read
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim
Photo via Facebook/ ร้อยเอ็ด ทันข่าว

A Thai man who murdered a gay victim in the Isaan province of Surin and stole his gold accessories claimed a Cambodian man encouraged him to commit the crime.

The 15 year old Thai boy discovered the body of his transgender neighbour, 63 year old Pratheep Kongthawee, on June 4. Pratheep’s body was hidden under a red blanket near a sofa in his home and bore a fatal stab wound to the neck.

Pratheep’s family reported to officers from Sawai Police Station that he typically wore gold accessories worth over one million baht, most of which were missing. Only one gold necklace remained around his neck.

Police initially suspected the teenage boy and three other men who had either been in a relationship with Pratheep or had previously borrowed money from him. However, officers found no connection between these individuals and the case.

Further investigation revealed that Pratheep’s neighbour, 58 year old Saengchan Kingkanna, was a potential suspect. Saengchan was close to Pratheep and had borrowed money and gold necklaces from him on multiple occasions to fund his gambling.

Thai man arrested for murder after two weeks of escaping
Photo via Facebook/ ร้อยเอ็ด ทันข่าว

Saengchan aroused suspicion after failing to attend Pratheep’s funeral and disappearing from the community on June 8. He also stopped reporting to work as a chauffeur at a local vocational college. His wife claimed she did not know his whereabouts.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from across the province and found that Saengchan boarded a coach bus from Surin to Mukdahan on June 13. Despite this lead, officers were initially unable to locate and apprehend him.

Related Articles
Police arrested Thai man who murders gay victim in Surin
Photo via Facebook/ ร้อยเอ็ด ทันข่าว

In response, police appealed to residents, offering a 30,000 baht reward for information leading to Saengchan’s arrest. The appeal proved successful.

Officers yesterday, June 19, received a tip-off from a local who reported seeing a man resembling Saengchan in Roi Et province. Police promptly arrived at the location and arrested the suspect, concluding a two-week investigation.

Saengchan confessed to fatally stabbing Pratheep but claimed he did not act alone. He alleged that a Cambodian man named Ball encouraged him to commit the murder.

Suspect in murder and robbery of gay man in Surin was arrested
Photo via Facebook/ ร้อยเอ็ด ทันข่าว

According to Saengchan, he visited Pratheep’s home to borrow money and found Ball inside, holding a knife and a gun. Ball allegedly revealed his plan to kill Pratheep and invited Saengchan to participate in the crime. Saengchan expressed remorse and stated he wished to apologise to Pratheep’s family.

Police have not confirmed whether the Cambodian man exists. They stated only that Saengchan faces the death penalty or life imprisonment under Section 339 of the Criminal Law for committing theft with violence resulting in death.

Latest Thailand News
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

14 minutes ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

31 minutes ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

35 minutes ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

50 minutes ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

1 hour ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

1 hour ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

1 hour ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

18 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

18 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

18 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

18 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

19 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

19 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

19 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

19 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

19 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

19 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

19 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

20 hours ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

20 hours ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

20 hours ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

20 hours ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

20 hours ago
Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues Thailand News

Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
77 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x