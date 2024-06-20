Traditional Thai desserts you must try

If you’re coming to Thailand to try some authentic Thai desserts, these are some treats that are significant in Thailand. Thailand’s rich culinary tradition extends to its desserts, which are a delightful blend of flavours, textures, and colours. Here are some must-try traditional Thai desserts that showcase the best of Thai sweets.

Must-try traditional Thai desserts

Khanom Bueang

Khanom Bueang, also known as Thai crispy pancakes, is a popular street food that you can find in many markets all around Thailand. These thin, crispy crepes are made from rice flour and filled with a variety of toppings. The most common fillings include a sweet mixture of coconut cream and egg yolks or a savoury option with shredded coconut, shrimp, and green onions. The contrast between the crispy shell and the creamy fillings makes Khanom Buang an irresistible treat.

Luk Chup

Luk Chup is one of the most visually stunning Thai desserts. These miniature fruit-shaped desserts are crafted from mung bean paste, which is meticulously moulded and painted to resemble real fruits such as mangoes, cherries, and oranges. The artistry involved in creating Luk Chup is remarkable, with each piece resembling a tiny, lifelike fruit. Traditionally, Thai artisans use natural food colourings to achieve vibrant hues, making each piece a miniature work of art.

The mung bean paste used in Luk Chup is sweetened and mixed with coconut milk, resulting in a smooth, rich flavour. The texture is firm yet soft, providing a delightful contrast to the visual appeal. Luk Chup is as delightful to look at as it is to eat, offering a unique combination of aesthetics and taste that exemplifies the elegance of Thai dessert craftsmanship.

Foi Thong

Foi Thong, meaning ‘golden threads,’ is a dessert made from egg yolks and syrup. The egg yolks are drizzled into boiling syrup to create long, thin strands that are then gathered into small nests. Foi Thong is known for its bright yellow colour and sweet, rich taste. This dessert is often served during special occasions and is a symbol of longevity and good fortune.

Khanom Mo Kaeng

Khanom Mo Kaeng is a type of Thai custard made with mung beans, coconut milk, eggs, and palm sugar. This dessert has a rich, creamy texture and is often topped with fried shallots, which add a unique savoury twist to the sweet custard. Khanom Mo Kaeng is baked until it forms a golden-brown crust, making it both visually appealing and delicious.

Sangkaya Fakthong

Sangkaya Fakthong is a traditional Thai dessert where a whole pumpkin is filled with coconut milk custard. The pumpkin is steamed until tender, allowing the flavours of the pumpkin and the custard to meld together. The result is a creamy, fragrant dessert with a hint of natural sweetness from the pumpkin. This dessert is often served in slices, showcasing the beautiful contrast between the orange pumpkin and the pale custard.

Bua Loy

Bua Loy, meaning ‘floating lotus,’ consists of small, chewy rice flour balls served in a warm, sweet coconut milk soup. Often flavoured with pandan or taro, these colourful balls float gracefully in the creamy coconut milk. Bua Loy is sometimes enriched with an egg added to the soup, offering a delightful blend of textures and flavours.

Khanom Tom

Khanom Tom are coconut balls filled with palm sugar, shredded coconut, and sometimes sesame seeds. These bite-sized treats are made by rolling the filling in a mixture of sticky rice flour, and then boiling them until they float to the surface. After boiling, the balls are rolled in freshly grated coconut, adding a delightful texture and sweetness to each bite.

Khao Lam

Khao Lam is a traditional Thai dessert made by stuffing sticky rice, coconut milk, and sometimes red beans into bamboo tubes, which are then roasted over an open flame. The bamboo imparts a unique, smoky flavour to the rice, and the roasting process caramelizes the sugars, creating a sweet and aromatic treat. Once cooked, the bamboo is peeled away to reveal the delicious sticky rice inside.

These traditional Thai desserts offer a glimpse into the rich culinary heritage of Thailand. Each dessert is a unique blend of flavours, textures, and colours, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of Thai cuisine. Whether you’re exploring the bustling markets of Bangkok or the historic province of Ayutthaya, these treats are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Other than these desserts, there are other delicious mango dishes that many people are unaware of and should definitely try while they are in Thailand. All of these other desserts are delectable but the Mango Sticky Rice is a must-try as well!