Thailand
Japan plans to donate 1.3 million AstraZeneca doses to several Asian countries, 300,000 heading to Thailand
Japan is planning to donate 1.3 million AstraZeneca vaccines to several Asian countries, including 300,000 doses to Thailand.
The newest donation from Japan should go out as soon as possible and includes 400,000 doses for Vietnam, 300,000 for Thailand, and 100,00 doses for Brunei. With 500,000 doses heading to Taiwan, Japan’s total donation to the island will be just shy of 4 million doses, says Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.
Currently, Japan has donated over 23 million doses of locally produced AstraZeneca. The vaccines have been dispersed throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, says Toshimitsu. Japan has also pledged US $1 billion dollars and 30 million doses to the Covax programme, which is overseen by the GAVI Alliance and the World Health Organization.
Japan has already fully vaccinated half of their population, says government data. Domestically, they have mostly used imported mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna. They have opted to donate away most of their supplies of AstraZeneca. In late August, Japan decided not to use 1.63 million doses of Moderna after reports of contamination in multiple vials came out.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok police arrest 12 year old and others at Din Daeng intersection for violating curfew
Do expats follow rules and Covid restrictions in Thailand? | GMT | Episode 88
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Japan plans to donate 1.3 million AstraZeneca doses to several Asian countries, 300,000 heading to Thailand
Police claim that officer didn’t commit a hit and run, admit the driver hit someone and left
Teen allegedly robs gold shop after losing money in investment scam
Cathay Pacific crew fired after refusing to get vaccinated
Japanese expats warned about terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
On-site learning to resume in November, subject to students being vaccinated
Tuesday Covid Update: 136 deaths and 11,786 new cases
Campaign to vaccinate pregnant women underway
Message from Foodpanda driver telling customer to wear a bra sparks outrage
Quarantine, sealed routes may be ditched as government revises re-opening plan
Fire at Pattaya nightclub, voting system can impact PM’s future | Thailand News Today | September 13
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Bangkok health officials to roll out Sinovac/AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail
Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Pattaya4 days ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
- Bangkok1 day ago
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
- Crime2 days ago
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Technology2 days ago
Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
Recent comments: