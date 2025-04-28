Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son’s abuse

Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son’s abuse
Picture courtesy of naewna

A family in Sisaket province is pleading for justice after enduring a decade of abuse from their drug-addicted son. Thirty-two-year-old Songpol has been accused of repeatedly assaulting his 60 year old mother, Thongsri. The incidents have been reported to local police numerous times without any decisive action.

The latest incident occurred yesterday, April 27, around 9am in Ban Phue Mai village, Kantharalak district. Songpol allegedly released a buffalo from its pen, prompting Thongsri to retrieve it.

While leading the animal back, Songpol reportedly approached on a motorcycle, pulled his mother’s collar causing her to fall, and then physically attacked her, leaving her with bruises and abrasions.

Thongsri recounted that her son had assaulted her multiple times, each time spewing hateful words. She expressed her frustration, stating that this was not the first instance of violence, and that he often targeted others, including his father, when under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol. The situation has left her deeply sorrowful and fearful.

Anuwon, Thongsri’s daughter, shared that despite reporting each incident to the community police, the response was merely a warning to Songpol, with no legal action taken. Attempts to file a formal report at Kantharalak Police Station have also been met with inaction.

Anuwon lamented that her brother’s violent tendencies often extend to others if he fails to harm their mother. Although their father is not as frequently targeted due to his absence from home, their mother bears the brunt of Songpol’s aggression.

Anuwon further revealed that Songpol’s abusive behaviour has persisted for more than ten years, exacerbated by his drug use and alcohol consumption. During her time working in Bangkok, Songpol was previously arrested for drug-related offences and assault, yet their mother continued to bail him out of compassion.

Anuwon expressed her dismay over the latest premeditated assault, which involved Songpol releasing the buffalo as a ruse to attack their mother. She is urging the police to arrest Songpol and prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law, driven by her concern for her mother’s well-being, reported KhaoSod.

Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son's abuse
Picture courtesy of naewna

Tags
