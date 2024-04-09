12 Thai Twitter stars arrested for porn and ED supplements ads

Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested 12 Thai Twitter stars for promoting supplements for erectile dysfunction (ED) through pornographic content on the social media platform.

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division of the CIB tracked down and arrested the Thai sex creators who shared their explicit pictures and videos on social media to prevent Thai children and teenagers from accessing them.

The operation led to the discovery of a group of sex creators who shared pornography through the X or Twitter platform. Some of them made a profit by collecting membership fees, while others advertised sex-related products in their explicit content.

Most of the products were medicines and supplements for ED. The Twitter stars shared videos of sexual activity, or masturbation, a message that the drug or supplement would improve their sexual performance and allow them to last longer.

Further investigation led to the identities of the Twitter stars and their arrests between April 2 to 4. The alleged suspects were identified as:

A 26 year old Thai man named Nattaphon, Pathum Thani province. A 26 year old Thai woman named Wanida, Prawet district of Bangkok. A 28 year old Thai man named Yongphan, Phrakanong district of Bangkok. A 32 year old Thai man named Arlan, Lat Phrao district of Bangkok. A 27 year old Thai woman named Thip, Lat Phrao district of Bangkok. A 30 year old Thai man named Peeratchai, Chatuchak district of Bangkok. A 22 year old Thai woman named Sujinda, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. A 29 year old Thai man named Chatchai, Nongchok district of Bangkok A 30 year old Thai man named Thanaphon, Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok. A 28 year old Thai man named Katemanee, Nongchok district of Bangkok. A 25 year old Thai man named Arthit, Bang Khen district of Bangkok A 28 year old Thai man named Chaiwa, Bangsue district of Bangkok.

According to the police report, some of the suspects produced pornography for extra income, while the others were full-time sex creators. They confessed that the ED supplement brand, which was not identified in the report, hired them to create porn for advertising. They earned between 1,500 and 3,000 per video or set of explicit images.

Each was charged with two offences including:

Section 14(4) of the Computer Act: importing explicit information into the computer system which the public is likely to access. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Section 287(1) of the Criminal Law: producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing indecent documents, paintings, publications, pictures, advertisements, photos, films, voice records, or others. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.