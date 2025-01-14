Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

Picture courtesy of The Daily News

A Turkish tourist was discovered bound and robbed in his Pattaya condo, sparking a major police investigation.

In the early hours of today, January 14, the quiet corridors of the upscale condominium were disrupted as security staff stumbled upon 36 year old Masis Erkol, a Turkish national, in a dire state.

Tethered with handcuffs and cable ties by a trio of brazen assailants, Erkol endured a terrifying ordeal. The robbers made off with a laptop and a hefty haul of cryptocurrency, vanishing into the night.

Security personnel, alarmed by the distressing scene, promptly alerted law enforcement. Despite the dramatic circumstances, the resilient tourist had somehow managed to alert the staff, shuffling from his fifth-floor room still bound but driven by desperation.

Police now suspect that those behind the bold heist may have been known to the victim, or at the very least, familiar with the condo’s rigorous security protocols.

This startling revelation has spurred Pattaya police officers to scrutinise the building’s extensive surveillance footage and other potential leads, hoping to unmask the culprits behind this high-stakes crime.

With Pattaya police at the helm, a detailed examination of the evidence is underway to piece together the events leading up to the robbery, reported The Daily News.

In related news, Police arrested four Thai teenagers yesterday, for brutally assaulting and robbing an 80 year old Belgian man in Pattaya on Christmas Eve.

A 38 year old Thai woman, Phonthip, alerted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station and rescuers to assist the injured Belgian man, identified as 80 year old Richard Ander M. Van Bogaert, at a village in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. Bogaert sustained a deep cut to his head and had 7,000 baht in cash stolen.

Meanwhile, a Russian visitor in Pattaya reported a theft involving his gold necklace, allegedly stolen by two transgender individuals. The incident unfolded in the early hours of December 22, when police received a report at 3.19am about a tourist being pickpocketed in a hotel parking lot on Soi Wong Amat, Pattaya-Naklua Road.