Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
244 1 minute read
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama
Picture courtesy of The Daily News

A Turkish tourist was discovered bound and robbed in his Pattaya condo, sparking a major police investigation.

In the early hours of today, January 14, the quiet corridors of the upscale condominium were disrupted as security staff stumbled upon 36 year old Masis Erkol, a Turkish national, in a dire state.

Advertisements

Tethered with handcuffs and cable ties by a trio of brazen assailants, Erkol endured a terrifying ordeal. The robbers made off with a laptop and a hefty haul of cryptocurrency, vanishing into the night.

Security personnel, alarmed by the distressing scene, promptly alerted law enforcement. Despite the dramatic circumstances, the resilient tourist had somehow managed to alert the staff, shuffling from his fifth-floor room still bound but driven by desperation.

Related Articles

Police now suspect that those behind the bold heist may have been known to the victim, or at the very least, familiar with the condo’s rigorous security protocols.

This startling revelation has spurred Pattaya police officers to scrutinise the building’s extensive surveillance footage and other potential leads, hoping to unmask the culprits behind this high-stakes crime.

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Daily News

With Pattaya police at the helm, a detailed examination of the evidence is underway to piece together the events leading up to the robbery, reported The Daily News.

Advertisements

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama | News by Thaiger

In related news, Police arrested four Thai teenagers yesterday, for brutally assaulting and robbing an 80 year old Belgian man in Pattaya on Christmas Eve.

A 38 year old Thai woman, Phonthip, alerted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station and rescuers to assist the injured Belgian man, identified as 80 year old Richard Ander M. Van Bogaert, at a village in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. Bogaert sustained a deep cut to his head and had 7,000 baht in cash stolen.

Meanwhile, a Russian visitor in Pattaya reported a theft involving his gold necklace, allegedly stolen by two transgender individuals. The incident unfolded in the early hours of December 22, when police received a report at 3.19am about a tourist being pickpocketed in a hotel parking lot on Soi Wong Amat, Pattaya-Naklua Road.

Latest Thailand News
Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another Crime News

Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another

6 minutes ago
Child dragged by kite in Thailand&#8217;s windy paddy field (video) Thailand News

Child dragged by kite in Thailand’s windy paddy field (video)

14 minutes ago
Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers Central Thailand News

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama Crime News

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

2 hours ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics Crime News

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices Crime News

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

2 hours ago
Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video) Thailand News

Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video)

2 hours ago
NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach Crime News

NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach

2 hours ago
Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia Crime News

Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia

2 hours ago
Chulalongkorn University announces the &#8216;Future of Jobs 2025&#8217; Economy News

Chulalongkorn University announces the ‘Future of Jobs 2025’

2 hours ago
2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang Crime News

2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang

3 hours ago
Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok Events

Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car Pattaya News

Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car

3 hours ago
Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video) Crime News

Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video)

3 hours ago
Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident Crime News

Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident

3 hours ago
Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier Pattaya News

Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread Bangkok News

Something’s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread

3 hours ago
Irish diver&#8217;s mysterious demise on Death Island Thailand News

Irish diver’s mysterious demise on Death Island

4 hours ago
Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple Crime News

Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple

4 hours ago
Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius Thailand News

Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius

4 hours ago
Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault Crime News

Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault

4 hours ago
Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost Business News

Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost

4 hours ago
Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video) Thailand News

Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
244 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thailand video news | Thailand approves casino legalisation to boost tourism and economy, Malaysia PM denies concealing document on Najib&#8217;s home detention

Thailand video news | Thailand approves casino legalisation to boost tourism and economy, Malaysia PM denies concealing document on Najib’s home detention

1 hour ago
Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

2 hours ago