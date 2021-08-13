Connect with us

Thailand

Infestation of Mealybugs leads to China banning Thai longan

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: em9882/Flickr

China has banned the Thai longan, a fruit that comes in small yellow orbs and when peeled resembles an eyeball, minus the iris or pupil thus its Cantonese name which translates to “dragon eye”, although it could also be argued the fruit looks like a skinless testicle. The anatomically questionable fruit has been banned because of an infestation of mealybugs. The ban is indefinite and starts today, says the Department of International Trade Promotion.

Yesterday, Somdet Susomboon, the director general of the department, said the Chinese government had implemented the ban because mealybugs had been discovered in Thai longan exports.

Somdet is seeking a delay on the ban due to it being imposed so quickly.

He adds that if negotiations don’t go through, Thai longan exports will be affected because between 70% t0 80% of all Thai longan exports were destined for China. However, he adds that the department will explore potential markets around Southeast Asia to compensate for China. The director general did not comment on their strategy for the mealybugs.

However, the Planet Natural Research Center website offers many helpful tips on how to get rid of the “plant sucking pests”, including dabbing the mealybugs with q-tips that have been soaked in rubbing alcohol.

mealybug

PHOTO: arcibald/Flickr

This is not the first time a fruit has caused a minor controversy for Thailand. Durian, the spikey, pungent fruit that is not allowed in many hotels, airports, and homes has caused a number of problems over the last couple of months. Last month, a truck overloaded with durian got stuck under an overpass pass. Then, in June, several durian problems arose: A buyer was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit certificates to export durian. A man warned the public of durian scams lurking online. And at the beginning of the month, a man was arrested for smuggling durian into the country.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

Infestation of Mealybugs leads to China banning Thai longan
Coronavirus World12 mins ago

New Zealand planning cautious border re-opening from next year
Coronavirus Vaccines42 mins ago

Health Minister says Thailand will have over 32 million Pfizer doses by end of the year

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines58 mins ago

Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Hua Hin2 hours ago

Hua Hin aims to vaccinate 70% of local residents in time for October re-opening
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Second lot of Pfizer vaccines for healthcare workers to arrive tomorrow
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand9 hours ago

Lost man reunited with family after going viral falling in well
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Tourism17 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Thailand18 hours ago

Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12
Best of18 hours ago

Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
Thailand19 hours ago

Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending