Connect with us

Thailand

Fruit buyer arrested for allegedly using counterfeit certificates to export durian

Jack Arthur

Published 

9 seconds ago

 on 

The proprietor of a fruit company in Chanthaburi, an eastern Thai province, has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit Good Agricultural Practices and Good Manufacturing Practices certificates to export Vietnamese Durians to China, passing them off as Thai Durians.

Alongkorn Polabutr adviser to the agriculture and cooperatives minister, says they investigated the fruit-buying company named ‘lung Tu Odd, which is located in the Khlong Narai subdistrict. They allege that the company used fraudulent GAP and GMP certificates to give the durian the appearance that had been imported from Vietnam to appear as if they were authentic Thai Durian.

They were then exported to Chinese customers.

Alongkorn added that:

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the company had imported over 18 tonnes of durians from Vietnam, which was sold at THB70 per kilogram and is planning to export to China at THB160 per kilogram”.

The advisers continued on to say that the Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Srion had ordered the Department of Agriculture to cooperate with police, Customs Department, and other departments to help investigate the company’s network. They also wanted to make sure other “fruit counterfeiters” from durian growing provinces didn’t harm the Thai durian reputation globally.

According to statistics from the Customs Department, Thailand exported durians valued at 65.6 billion baht in 2020. A number that was reportedly up 44% from the previous year. China made up 73% of the exported durian, valued at 47.7 billion baht.

Durian buyers can rest assured that further meetings are planned this week to “discuss setting measures to prevent fruit counterfeiting”, says Alongkorn.

Earlier this month, the Thaiger wrote about how a man warned the public of an online durian scammer. Also, how a durian smuggler allegedly tried to bring the spiky, crime attracting fruit across the border.

SOURCE: Thai Nation

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 seconds ago

Fruit buyer arrested for allegedly using counterfeit certificates to export durian
Tourism58 mins ago

Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Thailand1 hour ago

Mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck helps Pattaya’s cats and dogs

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

4 marijuana strains to be become National Heritages, possibly help effects of Covid
Thailand2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Hong Kong2 hours ago

Hong Kong may reduce quarantine for vaccinated residents returning from Singapore, UK
Thailand2 hours ago

Crocodiles escape from farm in Trat
Protests3 hours ago

Bangkok police prepare for pro-democracy rallies on Thursday
Phuket3 hours ago

Restrictions loosen in Phuket, alcohol allowed in restaurants
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT thinking up ways quarantine might be relaxed for tourists returning from Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,059 new cases and 35 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Third vaccine shot may be necessary to combat Delta variant
South4 hours ago

South hit by 402 cases of Beta variant
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to be donated to Thailand from Japan
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bangkok police warn that protests planned for Thursday break the Emergency Decree
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending