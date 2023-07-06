Immigration Bureau Begins Crackdown on Foreign Criminal Networks

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

In a significant crackdown on foreign criminal elements operating within Thailand’s borders, the Immigration Bureau arrested 17 suspects involved in an online gambling racket and a luxurious residence takeover. The law enforcement operation, executed at around 2:30 am on 6th July, targeted international factions operating from Thailand, following an elaborate investigation by the Immigration Bureau.

Spurred by intelligence from Samut Prakan province, Immigration Bureau officers executed multiple search warrants targeting three luxurious residences in the Bang Phli district, applying a throng of officers for the operation. Within these residences, they discovered a group of male and female Vietnamese nationals serving as administrators for an online betting platform. The website was secretly backed by a Chinese investor, and 12 computers, among other evidence, were seized during the raids. This led to further arrests in adjoining residences, unveiling a connected operation – counterfeiting passports, immigration stamps of Suvarnabhumi and other foreign countries like Myanmar and Cambodia. More shockingly, they discovered a hoard of duty-free foreign cigarettes confiscated to serve as additional evidence.

Officers classified the 17 Vietnamese individuals into respective charges based on their roles. Twelve were directly related to the gambling operation, whilst four were involved in passport forgery, using illegal immigration stamps. One person was charged with the possession of foreign cigarettes without going through customs.

The operation, results from a diligent investigation by law enforcement, revealed that the foreign criminal group secretly rented luxurious homes within local communities. These served as bases for their operations – online gambling and creating counterfeit travel documents, which circulated tens of millions of baht.

Investigators uncovered that these Vietnamese operatives managed an online gambling website, https://inkbio.me/luiscongviec, commanded by their Chinese overseer via Facebook Avatar. The mastermind swiftly deleted the account upon instruction completion. It’s learned that the group had only recently established their operations in Thailand, relocating from a neighbouring country about a month before their arrest.

During the arrest, law enforcement found suspects enticing customers via social media. Several scoff accounts were created to lure people in for employment or online purchases. Interested individuals messaging these accounts were then redirected via a provided link to an online gambling website. On the surface, the website mirrored a branded goods sales portal. Still, upon clicking links, users were entreated to engage with online betting services (Vietnamese lottery), reports Khaosod Online.