Minor Food Group launches new Chinese restaurant in Bangkok

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Spurred by the recent rise in popularity of Chinese cuisine locally, Minor Food Group Plc debuts its first Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala restaurant in the heart of Bangkok today.

Thunyachate Ekvetchavit, occupying the role of the top-ranking executive in the company, has announced a 10-12 million baht budget allocation for the inauguration of the first branch of the renowned dining venue. The restaurant will be located on the sixth floor of CentralWorld.

“The market for Chinese food in Thailand is undergoing a positive evolution, attracting a wider range of consumers,” Thunyachate confirmed, “The launch of Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala, celebrated for its Chongqing-Sichuan style cuisine, is another step in bolstering Minor Food’s varied portfolio and setting the trajectory for a bullish growth pattern this year.”

Aimed at attracting a broad customer base, from locals to international patrons with considerable discretionary income, Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala serves a vast variety of authentic Sichuan food. From starters to main courses, side dishes and delectable desserts, the restaurant attempts to cater to various gastronomic preferences. This extensive food experience is set within a uniquely modern Chinese atmosphere, tailored towards younger professionals, early career individuals, families, and group gatherings.

Following successful ventures in China and Singapore, Thailand becomes the third country to welcome a Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala franchise for the brand.

The restaurant brand is a collaborative effort between Minority Group and a Chinese partner which started operations in China in 2012 before Minority Group purchased the brand completely in 2017.

Riverside Grilled Fish, with above 140 outlets in China and five in Singapore, is a key contributor to Minor Food’s rising revenues, sharing the spotlight with other company brands like The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club and Swensen’s ice cream.

“This is the first time Minor added a Chinese restaurant. Operating a Chinese restaurant is not easy as it requires a high level of skill, but we see opportunity in this food sector because it is a unique offering and a strong concept,” Thunyachate shed light on their bold move.

Valued at an estimated 5-6 billion baht is Thailand’s burgeoning Chinese restaurant market, which has seen a significant surge of independent and chain Chinese restaurants being established in recent years.

To capitalize on this expanding market, the company has plans to introduce a second Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala outpost at Central Plaza Rama 9 at the month’s end.

Thunyachate shares that Minor Food intends to operate 10 branches of their unique eatery across the nation within a span of 3-4 years. Simultaneously, the enterprise is initiating feasibility studies for the potential expansion of Riverside Grilled Fish & Mala branches in other Asean member states, reports Bangkok Post.