Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
261 1 minute read
Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Shocking figures reveal a surge in HIV and STD cases in Phuket, while a Thai student falsely accused of spreading the virus fights to clear her name after being dragged through the digital gutter.

Public health officials have raised the alarm after Phuket reported 244 new HIV or sexually transmitted infections, pushing the province’s total number of registered patients to 6,622.

Krittaya Charoensuk, a public health specialist, revealed the latest figures for Q2 of 2015, noting that 5,699 patients are currently receiving continuous treatment, representing just 86% of the health ministry’s target.

Mueang Phuket District was singled out as the province’s worst hotspot for sexually transmitted diseases, reported KhaoSod.

Even more worrying, a damning survey found a toxic culture of fear and stigma within local health facilities:

Meanwhile, in a separate scandal earlier this month, a Thai university student falsely accused of spreading HIV has come out swinging, armed with a negative blood test and a heartbreaking story of humiliation.

“I was ashamed, embarrassed, my dignity as a human was trampled,” said Dear, a 20 year old second-year accounting student at Mahasarakham University.

Her ordeal began when a harmless TikTok clip of her promoting her uni was hijacked and edited into a viral hoax, wrongly claiming she was HIV-positive and had infected several men.

Despite being entirely untrue, the post racked up 600,000 views and 60,000 shares, with online trolls heaping abuse on her and even issuing threats.

“I don’t even know who posted it. I asked them to take it down. They just mocked me and blocked me.”

Now, Dear is demanding justice and hoping her real story drowns out the cruel fiction.

Latest Thailand News
Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing Phuket News

Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing

2 minutes ago
80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan Thailand News

80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan

11 minutes ago
Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo Phuket News

Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo

20 minutes ago
Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport Thailand News

Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport

27 minutes ago
Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man Thailand News

Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man

39 minutes ago
Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal Business News

Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal

47 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method

58 minutes ago
Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia Thailand News

Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia

1 hour ago
Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison Phuket News

Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison

1 hour ago
Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures Aviation News

Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures

1 hour ago
Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri Crime News

Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran Business News

Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran

2 hours ago
Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank Thailand News

Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank

2 hours ago
NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen Bangkok News

NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen

2 hours ago
Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko Thailand News

Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays Cannabis News

Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays

2 hours ago
Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat Politics News

Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat

2 hours ago
Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal Phuket News

Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal

3 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand

3 hours ago
Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch Bangkok News

Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch

18 hours ago
Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant Thailand News

Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant

18 hours ago
Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker Phuket News

Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker

18 hours ago
New Cabinet list to be finalised this week Thailand News

New Cabinet list to be finalised this week

19 hours ago
Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships Crime News

Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships

19 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions

19 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
261 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x