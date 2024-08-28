Harley-Davidson shifts gears to Thailand: A new twist in the tale

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:35, 28 August 2024| Updated: 17:35, 28 August 2024
51 1 minute read
Harley-Davidson shifts gears to Thailand: A new twist in the tale
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Legendary American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has stunned its fans and workers with a bombshell announcement: the production of three popular models will be shifted to Thailand starting in 2025. The decision has sparked a wave of outrage and concern among Harley’s loyal US customer base and workers, who feel betrayed by the move.

The Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster models, which have become synonymous with Harley-Davidson’s rugged, all-American image, will now be manufactured at the company’s plant in Thailand, according to a report by the Daily Mail. While the company insists this shift is temporary, with plans to pump an additional US$9 million (approximately 305 million baht) into its US facilities, the damage to its Made in America reputation may be harder to repair.

Communities in Wisconsin, where Harley-Davidson is headquartered, are reeling from the news. Many fear the company is abandoning its roots by shifting production overseas. The anxiety is particularly acute in Menomonee Falls, where workers at the local Harley-Davidson plant worry they could soon be out of work.

The US’s International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers has voiced its dismay, with members feeling stabbed in the back by the company’s decision.

Related news

“They’re moving production overseas and then selling these bikes back to us? It’s a slap in the face.”

This isn’t the first time Harley-Davidson has looked to Thailand. In 2019, the company shifted the production of motorcycles intended for the Chinese market to Rayong province, sidestepping hefty tariffs imposed by China on American-made vehicles. However, this latest move hits closer to home, and many fear it could signal a permanent shift away from Harley’s American heritage, reported The Nation.

In related news, Thailand’s motorcycle manufacturing output is expected to continue its decline in the second half of the year due to high household debt and a weak economy, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). The FTI Vice-Chairman and spokesperson for the federation’s Automotive Industry Club, Surapong Paisitpatanapong, commented on the challenging economic conditions.

Economy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Locals seek blessings in Udon Thani ahead of lottery draw

Locals seek blessings in Udon Thani ahead of lottery draw

Published: 17:02, 28 August 2024
Burmese worker found alive after 4 days in collapsed tunnel (video)

Burmese worker found alive after 4 days in collapsed tunnel (video)

Published: 16:57, 28 August 2024
Nakhon Ratchasima family dispute over dogs ends in fatal shooting

Nakhon Ratchasima family dispute over dogs ends in fatal shooting

Published: 16:45, 28 August 2024
Pattaya police arrest app driver for assaulting teen passengers

Pattaya police arrest app driver for assaulting teen passengers

Published: 16:35, 28 August 2024