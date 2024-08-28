Harley-Davidson shifts gears to Thailand: A new twist in the tale

Legendary American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has stunned its fans and workers with a bombshell announcement: the production of three popular models will be shifted to Thailand starting in 2025. The decision has sparked a wave of outrage and concern among Harley’s loyal US customer base and workers, who feel betrayed by the move.

The Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster models, which have become synonymous with Harley-Davidson’s rugged, all-American image, will now be manufactured at the company’s plant in Thailand, according to a report by the Daily Mail. While the company insists this shift is temporary, with plans to pump an additional US$9 million (approximately 305 million baht) into its US facilities, the damage to its Made in America reputation may be harder to repair.

Communities in Wisconsin, where Harley-Davidson is headquartered, are reeling from the news. Many fear the company is abandoning its roots by shifting production overseas. The anxiety is particularly acute in Menomonee Falls, where workers at the local Harley-Davidson plant worry they could soon be out of work.

The US’s International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers has voiced its dismay, with members feeling stabbed in the back by the company’s decision.

“They’re moving production overseas and then selling these bikes back to us? It’s a slap in the face.”

This isn’t the first time Harley-Davidson has looked to Thailand. In 2019, the company shifted the production of motorcycles intended for the Chinese market to Rayong province, sidestepping hefty tariffs imposed by China on American-made vehicles. However, this latest move hits closer to home, and many fear it could signal a permanent shift away from Harley’s American heritage, reported The Nation.

In related news, Thailand’s motorcycle manufacturing output is expected to continue its decline in the second half of the year due to high household debt and a weak economy, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). The FTI Vice-Chairman and spokesperson for the federation’s Automotive Industry Club, Surapong Paisitpatanapong, commented on the challenging economic conditions.