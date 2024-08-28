Everything you need to know before teaching English in Thailand

English teaching in Thailand can be a rewarding and challenging career. If you have the passion, dedication, and drive, it can be a great way to help people learn English in an environment that is friendly and welcoming. You’ll need to commit your time and effort to this field if you want to make a real impact. But with so many options available, what do you need to know before starting your journey? Here’s what you need to know before being an English teacher in Thailand.

What are the best places to teach English in Thailand?

English teachers are almost always in demand in Thailand, so you can find teaching jobs practically anywhere around the country.

Bangkok is certainly the most popular area for foreigners looking for teaching jobs. The capital also offers plenty of varieties, from public and international schools to corporate training centres and private tutoring. Aside from Bangkok, lots of foreigners looking for teaching jobs flock to areas that are popular among tourists and expats, such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Koh Samui. It’s easy to see why these areas are famous. After all, who doesn’t want to teach English but still feel like they’re on holiday every day? One thing to keep in mind if you want to teach in these areas is that competition can be really tough.

If you want to go off the beaten path and experience the real Thailand untouched by tourism, rural Thailand can be great. The demand is high, but the competition is minimal, so you might be able to find a job quickly. However, you may have to deal with language barriers. Plus, there won’t be any Westernised amenities and entertainment — something to consider if those things are important to you.

Requirements to teach English in Thailand

Teaching English in Thailand requires specific qualifications and documentation. Schools usually ask for a bachelor’s degree. It can be in any field but education or English degrees are preferred. A TEFL certificate, demonstrating your ability to teach as a foreign language instructor, is typically mandatory.

Work permit: Requires valid B visa, and authenticated documents.

Requires valid B visa, and authenticated documents. Background check: Ensure safety, recent within six months.

Ensure safety, recent within six months. Language proficiency: Assess English, and maintain standards.

Assess English, and maintain standards. Health requirements: Medical certificate, certified doctor, disease checks.

Medical certificate, certified doctor, disease checks. Experience: Boosts employability, classroom management skills preferred.

Boosts employability, classroom management skills preferred. Cultural sensitivity: Understand Thai culture, and engage positively.

TEFL/TESOL Certification

Obtaining a TEFL or TESOL certification is essential for teaching English in Thailand. These certifications show your ability to teach non-native speakers effectively.

Which certification to choose

Several TEFL/TESOL certifications are available, each with its merits. Ensure the course you select is accredited and provides at least 120 hours of training. Well-known options include CELTA and Trinity TESOL. These courses cover essential teaching methodologies, classroom management, and lesson planning. Consider factors like course content, reputation, and cost when choosing.

When to complete the course

Complete the certification course before moving to Thailand. This ensures you’re prepared and improves your job prospects. Online courses offer flexibility and can be completed alongside current commitments. Some in-person courses are also available if you prefer hands-on training. Ensure your certification is recent, ideally within the last two years, to meet employer expectations.

A comparative analysis of young learners and adults

While teaching as a teacher anywhere or specifically in Thailand it is really very important to know the ways by which students can understand and adapt things quickly. Here is a comparative analysis of methods of teaching different age groups.

Feature Young Learners Adults Class Atmosphere Lively and energetic More focused and serious Lesson Planning Requires creativity and engagement Can be more structured and content-driven Teaching Style Patient, adaptable, and interactive More direct and task-oriented Motivation Intrinsic (love of learning, curiosity) Extrinsic (career advancement, professional goals) Expectations Fun, engaging activities Valuable content, practical applications

What is the average salary for English teachers in Thailand?

English teacher salaries in Thailand fluctuate widely based on location, school type, and experience.But there is data present in ranges as given below which you can check and take ideas from.

Average Salaries for English Teachers in Thailand

Location Average Salary (THB) Average Salary (USD) Cost of Living Bangkok 40,000 – 50,000 1,000 – 1,300 Relatively high Outside of Bangkok or expat cities 28,000 – 35,000 700 – 875 Lower than Bangkok Rural areas 25,000 or less 630 or less Low International schools (urban areas) 60,000 or more 1,500 or more High

What are the normal working hours for English teachers in Thailand?

English teachers in Thailand usually stick to no more than 15 to 20 contract hours — the hours you’ll actually be teaching — per week with their principal employer to avoid burnout. Many schools in Thailand expect you to stay in school, whether you’re teaching or not, for the whole school hours, usually from 07:30 to 16:00. You can use your free time grading homework and tests, creating lesson plans, etc. If you’re teaching in a public school, international school, or university, you’ll likely work Monday to Friday, with weekends and public holidays off. Some schools, however, may require you to work on Saturdays.

Should I choose a part-time or full-time teaching job?

Choosing between a part-time and full-time teaching job depends on what you need and your lifestyle. When you work full-time, you are paid a monthly salary for a predetermined number of teaching hours each month. Despite public holidays, extracurricular events, and other sporadic class cancellations, you’ll receive this salary.

Being a full-time English teacher in Thailand also means that your responsibility goes beyond the classroom. If you’re teaching in a high school, for example, you’ll have to attend school assemblies and extracurricular events. It’s also important to note that despite being classified as full-time, some schools don’t offer 12-month contracts. This means that you won’t be paid during the summer.

Part-time English teachers in Thailand are usually paid per class at an hourly rate. The advantage is that you can work as little or as much as you want because your obligations are limited to the classes you are responsible for teaching. The drawback is that a part-time salary is not very dependable, given the number of vacations and cancelled classes that are likely to happen every year. In general, part-time jobs are advantageous for newcomers and retirees who require a hobby to pass the time.

When should I start looking for a teaching job?

You can look for teaching jobs any time of year! Again, English teachers are always in demand in Thailand, so you should be able to find a job opening all year long. However, if you’re looking to teach in a public, private, or international school, February and March are generally the best months. Most schools hire teachers during these months, but some also hire teachers mid-semester, from October and November. For universities, the hiring season usually starts in early August.

The worst times to find a teaching job are around December to January and early to mid-April. This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t look for a job around these months, but job vacancies might be fewer.

Recent job openings

Some of the recent openings for an English teacher in Thailand are as follows:

VoxyEnglish: English Language Teacher with Task-Based Experience Teaching in Asia Skills Required: English Language Teacher, Task-Based Experience, Teaching in Asia, Business English, English Literature, English Teaching, Language Teaching, Problem-Solving, Teacher Training, Teaching, Teaching English as a Foreign Language, Teaching English as a Second Language. About the job: The purpose of Voxy’s online teacher-led classes is to complement the language training and instruction that learners get with our self-study product. We offer English classes via video to Voxy learners, where they can benefit from personalised instruction tailored to their real-world needs. Main duties and responsibilities of the job: You are available to teach at least 5 hours/week

You have experience with task-based language teaching

You have at least 1 year of English language teaching experience, teaching 1-1s and groups.

You have online English language teaching experience

You are a certified English language teacher

You are very tech-savvy, have a computer with a good camera that is enabled for hardwired ethernet access; a headset with a microphone; and a strong, reliable internet connection (4.5 Mbps upload minimum)

You are a proactive problem-solver and can easily troubleshoot technical problems

You’re passionate about language learning and helping others achieve their language goals. Apply Now Oxbridge International School: English School Teacher Skills Required: Assistant Teaching, Business English, CPFR, English Teaching, English as a Second Language (ESL), Line Management, Pastoral, Student Welfare, Teaching, Teaching English as a Foreign Language. About the job: An exciting opportunity to work within a vibrant and dynamic International School in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which boasts both the International Baccalaureate and local educational systems. Main duties and responsibilities of the job:

Collaboratively planning, preparing and delivering differentiated lessons

Assessing and reporting student progress

Responsible for student welfare and pastoral development of the class group

Maintaining the learning environment of the classroom and managing resources

Organising and taking part in school events, trips, and extra-curricular activities

Line management of the teaching assistant Apply Now Saxoncourt Group: English Language Teacher in Thailand’s Top Tourist Cities Skills Required: Business English, English Literature, English Teaching, English as a Second Language (ESL), Language Teaching, Lesson Planning, Linguistics, Teaching, Teaching English as a Foreign Language, Teaching English as a Second Language. About the job: This exciting opportunity invites you to join a dynamic teaching team in Thailand’s picturesque locations, including Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphanburi, and Samut Sakhon. You’ll be working with students aged up to 18, in small classes of no more than 10 students. The teaching environment is well-equipped with modern facilities, and you’ll have the freedom to create your own instructional materials. In addition to a competitive salary, you’ll also receive various benefits such as holiday days, a contract bonus, relocation support, visa financial assistance, and professional development opportunities. Main duties and responsibilities of the job: Conducting engaging and effective lessons for students aged up to 18.

Ensuring a positive and supportive learning environment.

Preparing and delivering lesson plans.

Assessing student progress and providing feedback.

Collaborating with other teachers and school staff.

Participating in professional development activities. Apply Now AIHM College: English Teacher Skills Required: Conventions, Curriculum, Easily Adaptable, Graduate Level, International Students, Professional Conduct, Quality Assurance Procedures, Student Development, Teacher Training, Teaching English as a Foreign Language. About the job: To deliver high-quality instruction in AIHM College’s Foundation Programme, preparing young students from Asia for success in universities worldwide. The role involves teaching within a specific subject area while contributing to the overall academic and personal development of students in an English-medium environment.

This position goes beyond traditional classroom instruction. You will play a crucial role in inspiring and guiding the next generation of global citizens, fostering critical thinking, and enhancing students’ cultural adaptability. Main duties and responsibilities of the job: Deliver engaging and effective lessons in your subject area within our internationally recognised foundation curriculum, actively participating in teaching activities at all levels.

Contribute to integrated teaching across the programme, collaborating with colleagues from other subject areas to enhance interdisciplinary learning.

Assess student progress regularly, including formative and summative assessments, and provide timely feedback.

Participate in quality assurance procedures and maintain high academic standards.

Support students in their preparation for global higher education opportunities, focusing on both academic and personal development.

Actively engage in subject-specific activities and contribute to the wider life of AIHM College through participation in large-scale school events.

Communicate regularly with other teachers to monitor and support students’ language development and overall progress. Apply Now EF English First: English Teacher Skills Required: Communication, Classroom Management, Drama, Language Learning, Leadership, Lesson Planning, Presentation Skills, Problem-Solving, Theatre, Time Management. About the job: Join EF English First and embark on an unforgettable adventure teaching English in China. This exciting opportunity offers the chance to earn a competitive salary, explore the vibrant Asian culture, and develop your professional skills. As an English teacher, you’ll work with young students aged 3-16, using innovative teaching methods and materials. Main duties and responsibilities of the job: Teaching English to children aged 3-16.

Developing and delivering engaging lesson plans.

Utilising EF English First’s award-winning multi-media technology and curriculum.

Assessing student progress and providing guidance for improvement.

Participating in social and cultural activities with students. Apply Now

You can also check out the job postings and apply links for the above-shared details. Click HERE!

Want to learn more about teaching English in the Land of Smiles? Take a look at our article on the requirements for English teachers in Thailand.

Other useful resources about Education in Thailand

Education System in Thailand: A comprehensive overview of the various levels and types of education available in Thailand.

A comprehensive overview of the various levels and types of education available in Thailand. Primary Education Thailand: A look at the foundational stage of education, focusing on the basics of Thai language, math, science, and social studies.

A look at the foundational stage of education, focusing on the basics of Thai language, math, science, and social studies. Secondary Education Thailand: A discussion of the middle and upper secondary levels, where students specialise in academic or vocational tracks.

A discussion of the middle and upper secondary levels, where students specialise in academic or vocational tracks. Higher Education Thailand: An exploration of the university system, including public and private institutions offering a range of degrees.

An exploration of the university system, including public and private institutions offering a range of degrees. International Schools: A review of schools that follow foreign curriculums and cater to international students.