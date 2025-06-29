Pattaya man’s motorcycle stolen by coworker, suspected sold for drugs

In Pattaya, Thailand, a 25 year old man named Sarawut Phuthotham has called for assistance in retrieving his stolen motorcycle, which vanished after being borrowed by a former coworker. Sarawut believes the motorcycle may have been sold to finance drug purchases.

The incident took place on June 24 when Sarawut’s former coworker, identified as Beer, requested to borrow his red and black Honda MSX motorcycle with the registration 1 กณ 1253 Kalasin, claiming the need to pick up a friend. Having known Beer for only two to three months through work, Sarawut agreed, only to be left waiting for hours as Beer disappeared.

Despite Sarawut’s efforts to locate his motorcycle, both the vehicle and Beer were nowhere to be found. Visits to Beer’s workplace and residence yielded no leads, and further investigation uncovered Beer’s alleged history of motorcycle theft and drug involvement. This led Sarawut to suspect that his motorcycle had been sold on the black market for drug money.

Without his motorcycle, Sarawut faces challenges commuting to work. He has appealed to the public, urging anyone who spots the motorcycle, particularly if it is being ridden by Beer, to contact him or report to the nearest police station. Sarawut has expressed his willingness to forgive the incident and refrain from pressing charges if his motorcycle is returned, reported The Pattaya News.

Police have not yet provided a statement on the situation, and the search for the missing motorcycle is ongoing.

