Taxi to the danger zone: Driver stabbed in Phuket passenger showdown

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times and Khao Phuket

An airport taxi driver stabbed a fellow driver outside a hotel in the Patong neighbourhood of Phuket yesterday after a dispute over passengers.

Officers from Patong Police Station investigated the stabbing outside Novotel Vintage Park Resort and arrested the attacker, 55 year old Raphiphan Saelor, at the scene. The injured victim, 40 year old Apinan Boonpha, was rushed to hospital before the police arrived.

A witness informed the police that both Raphiphan and Apinan were taxi drivers who serviced passengers travelling from Phuket International Airport to the city centre. They usually parked at the scene of the incident while waiting for passengers.

According to the witness, Raphiphan stabbed Apinan in the stomach with a knife nearly 30 centimetres long. Raphiphan initially concealed the knife in a dark blue cloth, so Apinan was unaware of it and unprepared to defend himself.

Later, Apinan gave an interview to Khao Phuket while receiving treatment at Patong Hospital. He explained in detail that the stabbing occurred yesterday, August 20, on Ratuthit 200 Years Road near the hotel. Apinan stated that they had argued in an airport taxi drivers’ group chat on the LINE application before the incident took place.

Apinan mentioned that Raphiphan did not understand the system and procedures of the airport taxi group, where each driver must pick up passengers only when it is their turn. Raphiphan frequently accused Apinan of stealing his passengers and used vulgar language towards him.

Apinan admitted that he also used vulgarities during the conversation on the LINE application. Raphiphan then asked his wife to call him to arrange a meeting, where he immediately stabbed Apinan. Apinan added that the taxi group had expelled Raphiphan following the incident.

In the comments section under the news report, few people expressed sympathy for the taxi drivers, criticising them instead for their frequent arguments and other misconduct that continue to make headlines.

Some commenters stated that tourists prefer to book transport via ride-hailing applications due to the violent issues among taxi drivers.

In a related report about Phuket Airport taxi drivers, a foreign cyclist suffered serious injuries after a taxi driver crashed into him while he was cycling along the lane designated for smaller vehicles. Many Thai cyclists shared that accidents frequently occur at this location.