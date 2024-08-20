Thai man survives shooting, suspects disgruntled colleague

Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man, who survived a shooting while driving in Chon Buri, has accused a former disgruntled colleague of orchestrating the attack. He believes his Buddhist amulet played a crucial role in saving his life.

The victim, 52 year old Payungsak Narin, accompanied by his lawyer, filed a complaint at Panthong Police Station in Chon Buri after the shooting occurred at around 6am yesterday, August 19. He also brought his car, which had more than 10 bullet holes, to the police station as evidence.

Payungsak disclosed that the gunman repeatedly shot at his car from the PTT Ban Pong petrol station to a location outside his company, a distance of about 4 kilometres. There were no residential areas along the route, so no one intervened or came to his aid.

Fortunately, Payungsak managed to escape the shooting without injury. Only his car and watches were damaged in the incident. He believes that a Buddhist amulet he has worn for more than 40 years saved him from harm.

Payungsak suspects his 34 year old former female colleague, who had recently been dismissed, because he discovered she embezzled over 12 million baht from the company.

Payungsak explained that he became a manager at the company for approximately two months and was tasked with reviewing the company’s financial records from 2023 to 2024 due to a recent loss of over 12 million baht.

During his investigation, he discovered that the female finance officer had been embezzling funds by gradually transferring money from the company account to her own. This revelation led to her dismissal, and she blamed Payungsak for her termination.

Payungsak is adamant that his former colleague is responsible for the attack, as he has never had conflicts with anyone else and she was well aware of his daily routine.

Panthong Police Station revealed to Channel 8 that they plan to summon the woman in question for questioning. The media also shared a picture of the woman holding a gun, suggesting that Payungsak’s suspicions might be accurate.