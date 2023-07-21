Heartbreaking twist: Thai man discovers coworker’s lifeless body in truck, links it to son’s tragic death

Picture courtesy of Jcover Canvas

A Thai man who discovered the lifeless body of his 29 year old coworker in the back of a truck parked in the Soi Tessaban Bang Pu 80 in the Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok believes that the dead man committed suicide because his son died.

Amid the heart-wrenching cries of relatives and coworkers, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thertphum Duangprathum, deputy inspector of Bang Pu Police Station, initiated the investigation surrounding the six-wheel Isuzu truck bearing registration number 72-2945.

The harrowing scene that awaited the officers was truly heartbreaking. The deceased, identified as 29 year old Worrapoj, was discovered hanging at the back of the truck, his life tragically cut short. Using his shoelaces, he had taken his own life by suspending himself from an iron bar while kneeling.

Akkadate Tarbphan, Worrapoj’s 30 year old colleague, recounted the shocking moment when he stumbled upon the devastating sight of his coworker’s lifeless body while checking the truck before the end of their workday. Deeply disturbed, Akkadate promptly alerted the police to the grim discovery.

According to Akkadate, Worrapoj had been visibly distraught and sought comfort in alcohol, unable to cope with the grief he carried within. He had confided in a fellow worker about the heart-wrenching loss of his child in a car accident.

Following a thorough investigation at the scene, the authorities handed over Worrapoj’s lifeless body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for further autopsy and legal procedures.

Sadly, this heartbreak was not an isolated incident. Back in May, a similar tragedy occurred in central Thailand. A 60 year old man, Nattanan, was found dead beside his car in a canal under a flyover on Pathum Thani-Lat Lum Kaeo Road near Lat Lum Kaeo district. Nattanan, who had a history of high blood pressure, worked for a company utilizing GPS tracking in their vehicles.

The silver Isuzu pickup truck with Bangkok registration plates was discovered near the drainage canal. Nattanan was found dressed in black trousers without a shirt.

His employer revealed that he had been on a routine supply pick-up from the warehouse in Lat Lum Kaeo, intending to deliver them to Navanakhon. However, when the company lost contact with him, they used the GPS tracking system to locate the vehicle, leading them to the tragic discovery of Nattanan’s lifeless body.

Follow us on :













To read more click HERE

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.