Tiktok user’s stunning story reveals funeral fiasco: The ‘not-so-dead’ elderly man

In a captivating twist of events, a TikTok user, going by the handle ‘Sellpae phopping,’ shared a remarkable tale of an elderly man who was mistakenly believed to be dead and had an already planned funeral. However, the story took an unexpected turn when it became clear that it was all a misunderstanding. Despite facing numerous challenges after a severe motorbike accident, the elderly man surprisingly defied the odds and survived.

Udom, the video creator, shared the strange story of funeral preparations that began after the elderly man was involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, July 15, leading to substantial unconsciousness. He was rapidly treated at a hospital, supported by a breathing machine and administered first-aid. Despite the efforts, the man stayed unconscious since the incident, spending three days under hospital care.

The family was informed about the high medical costs, with medical insurance fully utilised. They were left with a tough decision: To continue the expensive treatment or let the hospital remove the breathing apparatus. The latter option implied to them, possibly due to a misunderstanding, that the man would instantly pass away.

As the family deliberated over the difficult decision, preparations for the funeral commenced back at home in Surin province. In the meantime, Udom, residing in Chon Buri, was contacted to return home urgently. He arrived to find a tent set up, food arranged and even a coffin in place, only to realise that the old man was still alive under the continued care of an elderly woman, reported KhaoSod.

The misunderstanding seemed to stem from a lack of clear communication between the people at home and those overseeing the man’s hospital discharge. He was given about six hours to live by the ambulance staff who brought him home. As of now, the man continues to breathe but has not regained consciousness, surviving on water alone while being cared for by the elderly woman.

The prepared funeral arrangements were cancelled and everything rented was returned. The family decided to let time take its course, keeping close watch over the man’s condition. They hoped for a miracle, for him to regain consciousness and strength. Udom expressed empathy towards the elderly woman, constantly beside the man, capturing the poignant situation on camera.

The video, quite a shock to many, resulted from a sorrowful incident and a misunderstanding. The family discussed the possibility of the event serving as an opportunity to correct past mistakes, given that the man continues to survive. Udom hopes for a miracle that would bring the old man back to consciousness, especially considering the profound distress it’s causing the woman attending to him.