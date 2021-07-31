Connect with us

Thailand

Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The International Institute/Flickr

It’s okay to criticise the government, such as the Health Minister who recently suggested huge crowds of people were an optical illusion. It is also okay to demand the government get more vaccines, and faster, as long the criticisms are based on facts, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri and the Deputy Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, yesterday.

The recent government order forbidding the dissemination of fake/distorted news, and fearmongering brought with it the threat of censorship if the order is violated.

Today, representatives from 6 Thai media associations sent an open letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House. The open letter repeated their request for the government to remove all restrictions that were imposed through the Emergency Decree that pertained to freedom of expression by the people and the media. Anucha took the petition and discussed that matter with them.

The spokespeople brought up the use of fake dead bodies that were used as a form of political protest against the government’s handling of the Covid situation. They said this showed the “necessity” to be firm with “fake news”. The spokespeople did not clarify how a political protest constituted fake news.

In a YouTube video posted today, Anucha says the government can “confirm” they are not restricting people’s rights to express their opinions. The spokesperson says that you can criticise the government if the criticism is based on facts.

For example, the government recently speculated that the Covid situation could be over in a month or less when experts in scientific matters say it could last for another year.

Anucha further said that the issue is with criticising the government with distorted information, which might confuse people or result in misunderstandings… and develop hatred. It was not immediately clear to whom or what the hatred comment referred to, but to theorise without more facts…

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
BookShe
2021-07-31 13:27
Ok. They aren't stupid, but they are just out of luck when they're ought to be thinking. Prove me wrong because it's fact based. :))))
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-07-31 13:29
“Criticism is something we can avoid easily by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” – Aristotle So why are they criticised?
image
billybob
2021-07-31 13:35
Ok then where to start ...oh dear best not. Self censoring is the most pernicious form of insidious censorship. Could I say that Uncle Tuu is the best of songwriters....It is a fact that coups on average take place every…
image
Dedinbed
2021-07-31 13:35
21 minutes ago, Thaiger said: It’s okay to criticise the government, such as the Health Minister who recently suggested huge crowds of people were an optical illusion. as he's afflicted and we in Gov' just nod alot and humour him…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand28 mins ago

Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Phuket reservations slow down for August
Sponsored2 days ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 18,912 infections, news briefs
Drugs11 hours ago

Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Koh Samui15 hours ago

Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand17 hours ago

Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
Thailand17 hours ago

7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested
Thailand18 hours ago

Buri Ram pig stable converted into gambling den: 22 arrests follow
Thailand19 hours ago

“Fake news” banned, Thai media say order infringes on freedoms
Phuket19 hours ago

Precarious Phuket: open internationally, closed domestically
Best of20 hours ago

Top 5 tattoo parlours Bangkok
World20 hours ago

Duterte approves lockdown measures for Manila
Best of20 hours ago

The Best Pizza in Bangkok with Delivery
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | worker camp woes, ‘fake news’ crackdown | July 30
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending