Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thia PBS/Screen shot youtube

Covid infected people in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district are reportedly desperate for help. A volunteer group, “Sai Mai Will Survive”, which assists the area, is being inundated with calls for assistance. The group gets around 100 calls a day asking for assistance.

Sai Mai Will Survive was established during the first wave of Covid in Thailand. At that time, the members could be counted on 1 hand, with possibly a finger to spare. Last August, the volunteer group set up their official Facebook page as they theorised that Covid wasn’t going anywhere fast. Now, there are about 20 times their original number. The volunteers say they are ready to help people in the Sai Mai area, which has a population of about 200,000 people.

On Monday, Plantations International provided Pattaya residents with food and water.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Pompies
2021-07-31 12:36
So how can we help these people? It would have been constructive if there was more depth to this article including contact details and information sbout what is needed.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand28 mins ago

Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Phuket reservations slow down for August
Sponsored2 days ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 18,912 infections, news briefs
Drugs11 hours ago

Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Koh Samui15 hours ago

Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand17 hours ago

Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
Thailand17 hours ago

7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested
Thailand18 hours ago

Buri Ram pig stable converted into gambling den: 22 arrests follow
Thailand19 hours ago

“Fake news” banned, Thai media say order infringes on freedoms
Phuket19 hours ago

Precarious Phuket: open internationally, closed domestically
Best of20 hours ago

Top 5 tattoo parlours Bangkok
World20 hours ago

Duterte approves lockdown measures for Manila
Best of20 hours ago

The Best Pizza in Bangkok with Delivery
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | worker camp woes, ‘fake news’ crackdown | July 30
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending