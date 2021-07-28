Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most

The Thai PM says the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic should be over in 2 or 3 weeks, maybe 4. The Bangkok Post reports that Prayut Chan-o-cha was addressing a Cabinet meeting yesterday and has instructed all relevant agencies to keep the public updated on the ongoing crisis.

Thailand has continued to report new cases in 5-digit figures for over 10 days now, with deaths regularly over 100. Today, the Kingdom has reported another record high of 16,533 new infections and 133 deaths.

According to Sathit Pitutecha from the Health Ministry, the PM says the current Covid-19 restrictions, including the curfew in Bangkok, will be reviewed in 14 days and a decision made based on the situation then. Should restrictions need to be extended or toughened, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation and the Department of Disease Control will have to make a call at that stage.

Sathit says officials at yesterday’s meeting also discussed current measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, including the policy of sending patients back to their home provinces for treatment, in order to relieve the pressure on medical facilities in Bangkok and other provinces struggling to cope with high infection rates.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

