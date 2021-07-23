Connect with us

Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

Depending on the actions the government and the people of Thailand take, the Director-General of the Department of Medical Services predicts Covid-19 could continue for just a few months or drag on for another year. Director-General Somsak Ankasil asserted that declaration in a recorded video message this week made to thank the medical officials across the nation.

In it, he said that many factors will affect our future and the future of the Covid-19 pandemic within the borders of Thailand. If handled well, he believes that Covid-19 could be wrangled under control in about 3 months or possibly as little as 1 month. But, if improperly handled, or if more problems and obstacles surface along the way, the Covid-19 pandemic could stretch on for another year.

Somsak also called for unity and support in his message, saying that all people from all sectors need to come together to overcome the challenges of Covid-19 even after a year and a half of dealing with it. He mentioned the imperative need for the Thai government to be proactive in enacting policies that directly and effectively control the proliferation of Covid-19 infections, and to contain outbreaks, something the government has come under much criticism for recently as people lose confidence in leadership’s ability to combat the virus.

The Director-General also emphasised the need for the residents of Thailand to be vigilant and committed to safety as the fatigue of an 18-month pandemic wears on. He called for continued mask-wearing, social distancing, and following all the requirements and restrictions for the safety of the general population. He acknowledged though that citizens that were once willing to band together and accept restrictions for the greater good had now lost their patience and had grown restless and frustrated.

He concluded his remarks with a renewed commitment on behalf of the 18,000 members of the Department of Medical Services to work together with the people of Thailand to get through the Covid-19 pandemic and to keep the Thai people’s health and safety as their top priority no matter how long it takes.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

