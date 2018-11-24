Government ready to develop medications, rejects seized marijuana | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Government ready to develop medications, rejects seized marijuana
Yesterday, a bill was passed with 145 votes, allowing marijuana to be used for medical and research purposes. Only one legislator abstained. The NLA’s Somchai Swangkarn said a vetting committee on the bill has also been established.
“We believe the NLA will take 60 days to deliberate this draft.”
The Nation reports that, over the period, he also expects relevant authorities to sort out cannabis-related patent issues after several civic organisations expressed concerns that all patent applications submitted to the Intellectual Property Department came from foreigners. If this is true, then once medical marijuana is legalised, foreign firms may try to monopolise the market.
“Government agencies should find ways to ensure that foreigners will not keep Thais away from the benefits of marijuana and kratom,” Somchai said.
NLA member Kitti Wasinondh hopes the assembly’s deliberation will ensure that the new law for medical marijuana can facilitate research in both public and private sectors.
“Even the government should not be allowed to monopolise the benefits of marijuana,” he emphasised.
Some research suggests that cannabinoids can be useful in the treatment of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, cancer and more. With the prospect of marijuana being legalised for research and medical purposes, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and some government agencies have, in fact, already launched a study in preparation for the development of marijuana-based medicines.
The police handed over 100 kilos of confiscated marijuana to the GPO last month for research.
However, the marijuana taken from drug rings is unfit for medical use as traces of pesticides, and heavy metals showed up in lab tests conducted by the Medical Science Department (MSD).
All three samples of marijuana from the confiscated lot contained insecticides – namely chlorpyrifos, and cypermethrin – as well as traces of lead, mercury, arsenic and cadmium. In fact, one sample had both insecticides, as well as arsenic and mercury.
MSD was told to conduct tests as GPO is looking into the possibility of using cannabis to develop sublingual drops for patients.
Opas Karnkawipong, MSD director-general, said on Friday the seized marijuana could not be developed into medication because it contained chlorpyrifos, a chemical farmers use to deal with pests.
Read more about this story in The Nation Weekend HERE.
Opas Karnkawipong, MSD director-general (left) and Nuntakan Suwanpidokkul, director of GPO’s Research and Development Institute (right) during a press conference at Department of Medical Sciences on Friday. PHOTO: The Nation
Thai Life
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Most of Phuket is jungle. Most of the east coast is mangroves. Mosquitoes thrive in both. You’re in their domain and they’re not going anywhere just because you want to live here or are on your vacation. Aedes aegypti carry Dengue Fever which is very prevalent in South East Asian countries.
1. Most mosquitoes ‘hang around’ close to the ground so your feet and legs dangling under the table are an easy target and out of sight. You won’t hear them buzzing under there over the clinking of glasses and the tuk tuks whizzing by. If you’re heading out to dinner take some repellent for your legs, the lower on the legs, the more likely you are to be bitten there. Most restaurants and bars will have some spray – just ask them.
2. We love the sunsets. And for the morning people, sunrises. So do Aedes aegypti, the type of mosquitoes that carry Dengue. So these times of the day you need extra precautions against mosquitoes. They will be around.
3. If you smell nice – a hint of perfume or after-shave here or there – the mosquitoes will be attracted too. Probably not your intended target. That scented soap the hotel provided (in the impossible-to-open plastic wrap) is likely a sweet smell for the relentless mosquito’s tracking system. When they’re not biting you they’re usually attracted to flowers. Bland is better if you want to avoid mosquitoes. Buy unscented deodorant too. Try chocolates, flowers and an expensive restaurant to lure your partner instead.
4. Beige is back. Mosquitoes are fashion victims and seem attracted to bright colored clothing. Bland coloured clothes are less attractive to mosquitoes. There may be a reason the tropical safari suits being beige. (Only Roger Moore as James Bond looks cool in a safari suit.)
5. Whatever you apply on your skin to deter mosquitoes, you’ll need to re-apply every few hours. Just a quick squirt isn’t going to work all night. If you’re outside you WILL be perspiring and this both washes away the repellent and provides a new attractive scent for the mosquitoes.
6. If you’ve been out all day, trekking the hills around Phuket, swimming in the sea, lounging on the beach… Yum, you’ll be sweaty, salty and ripe for the mosquitoes. They like it dirty! Have a shower, without using scented soap or lotions, before you head out for your sunset drinks at your favourite rooftop bar.
7. Mosquito coils work very well as a general deterrent but you’ll need to be vigilant about having the coil’s fumes blowing in your direction. Set them on the ground, where most of the mosquitoes tend to gather, around your legs and feet.
8. Mosquitoes are attracted to light so if the lights are off outside and on inside, the mosquitoes will be headed towards the light. Not only mosquitoes, just about any bug is going to be attracted to light. If you want to get the bugs outside again, turn on a light outside and the lights off inside and open the doors. They’ll head out towards the light.
9. Mosquitoes will track you down, wherever you are. No matter if you’re in a five-star hotel over-looking the Andaman Sea or a back-packers in the heart of Phuket Town, they don’t discriminate. If there’s a hole in your room’s defenses, mosquitoes will find a way in. Windows and doors, obviously, but also vents – anywhere there’s access to the outside. Best to spray your room before you sleep and keep the doors and windows closed, unless you’ve got fly-screens without any rips or tears. Many of us don’t like sleeping with the air-conditioning but better a dry throat in the morning rather than a case of dengue.
10. A mosquito net above your bed is a cage that keeps you in and the mosquitoes out. Make sure there’s no way in for them – they’ll find a way if there is. A good fan will also work very well but it’s got to be blowing hard enough so the mosquitoes can’t make a three-point landing on your body. A gentle zephyr on #1 setting won’t do. If you get the position of the fan right and have the setting high enough you’ll stay cool and the mosquitoes will not be able to land on you and bite.
Bottomline
South East Asia has been declared the region with the greatest risk of contracting dengue by the World Health Organisation. Instances of Dengue are on the rise but you are well able to control most of the risk factors.
The Aedes Aegypti is also known as the tiger mosquito with the distinctive black and white stripes. They most frequently bite at sunrise and sunset but this species also bites during the day. But you’re only at risk if the actual mosquito is carrying the Dengue virus.
Conservatively, at least 50 million people contract Dengue each year. Dengue is thought to cause around 20,000 deaths per year. The fever can take around a week to incubate after you’ve been bitten. You might start with a measle-like rash followed by a fever and lack of energy. Victims describe it as flu-like symptoms but many react quite differently depending on the strain of the virus.
People
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
Annissa Flynn, Phuket’s young surf star, has done it again by retaining her world title in the arena of flow-boarding.
‘Anni’ won through in the final using her well-honed skillset of wake-boarding, surfing and skateboarding to put together three winning runs at the FlowRider FLOW Tour World Flowboarding Championships, hosted by Surf House Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Annissa is happy to be back home (Phuket) and is back practicing at her favorite place, Kata Beach and the SurfHouse Phuket hoping for some last good waves before the high season finally arrives.
We asked Annissa what she was looking forward to and she said “Lots of support from the Thai Government for the upcoming Olympics in Japan 2020.”
Annissa is sponsored by Roxy Thailand, Mak Flow, Surf House Phuket and SUNOVER surfboards.
Food Scene
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
PHOTO: Trisara
Phuket now has a Michelin star restaurant in its midst. The only restaurant in the Phuket or Phang Nga region to score a gong in the second Thai Michelin foodie guide.
Montara Hospitality’s farm-to-table restaurant Pru at Trisara has earned a Michelin star.
The guide whas expanded this year to cover the best dining venues in southern Phuket and Phang Nga provinces and in the greater Bangkok region -the cities of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.
Pru chef de cuisine Jim Ophorst is touted as an inspiring voice of change for elevating the farm-to-table movement in Thailand.
29 year old Ophorst is originally from the Netherlands and renowned for his imaginative cooking style and innovative techniques. In 2016 he joined Montara’s Trisara, where his raw talent and conviction inspired the conception of Pru. He was also twice a semi-finalist for S Pellegrino’s annual Young Chefs Award, in 2016 and 2017.
Pru’s culinary concept, “Plant, Raise, Understand”, stems from Ophorst and his team’s close relationship with local suppliers and farmers, as well as the opportunities to forage and discover new ingredients from the restaurant’s own farm, Pru Jampa.
The farm sits among beautiful lakes on whose banks herbs, organic vegetable gardens, free-range chickens and ducks are raised.
“I’m excited to discover new ingredients all the time because it pushes my creative boundaries,” says the chef.
“We also want to strengthen the local farm community. This will yield better ingredients for better dishes at Pru. At the end, it’s all about the happiness in every angle – from the farmers to the restaurant team to the guests at our tables.”
In addition to Pru, Seafood at Trisara, which serves authentic southern Thai dishes based on treasured family heirloom recipes, was awarded a Michelin plate, the little red guide’s guarantee to a good meal.
Executive chef Kla Prakobkit presents a menu featuring local favourites made from scratch and showcasing produce that’s sustainably sourced.
Pru is open for dinner from 6.30pm Monday through Saturday.
Seafood is open daily from 6pm.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Monks behaving badly, ending up in hospital
Man thought he could now sell marijuana legally. Aah, no!
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
Car crashes into back of truck in Chon Buri, four killed
Government ready to develop medications, rejects seized marijuana
Marine Department halts construction of Karon retaining wall
Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
“We are doing all we can” – the search for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
The Great Krathong Clean-up
Wanted UK brothers arrested during a raid in Chonburi
New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport
Former honorary consul arrested in Phuket for selling counterfeit visa stamps
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
-
Thai Life3 mins ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
-
Phuket2 days ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
-
Phuket1 day ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Confusion reigns over ‘proof of earnings’ letters for Retirement Visa
-
Phuket2 days ago
Drive Thru Immigration service officially launched
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai tourism operators paint gloomy outlook
-
People5 hours ago
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
You must be logged in to post a comment Login