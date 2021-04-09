Government helps direct refunds for cancelled holiday trips | Thaiger

For those who are cancelling their holiday trips due to Thailand’s recent Covid-19 outbreak, the government is issuing measures to help with refunds. The Transport Ministry says people who have booked bus and rail-services between the April 9-18 Songkran holiday, can claim full refunds if they want to cancel their trips.

But the ministry says people should give at least 24 hours advanced notice for cancelling a booking. The State Railway of Thailand says if tickets are bought thorugh a combination of cash and state welfare card benefits, only the cash amount can be refunded. For those who purchased guided group tours or chartered train tickets, they can still get a full refund if they cancel at least 1 day before the scheduled trip.

As things are changing rapidly with the new Covid outbreak, the ministry says people can cancel journeys up to 1 hour before the scheduled departure time if they are travelling to or from declared strict or maximum control zones.

For online reservations, customers should send refund claims, along with their e-tickets to the email address: passenger-ser@railway.co.th. Passengers are also being urged to follow social-distancing measures and wear masks at all times. Other measures to follow include checking in and out of visited locations using the Thai Chana platform and to notify station staff immediately if they develop or witness anyone displaying flu-like symptoms. 559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The spike in the number of infections has prompted Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to sign an order to take effect at midnight, closing bars and nightlife venues in 41 of 77 provinces for at least 2 weeks. Under emergency measures, the local governments in the other 36 provinces have the power to set restrictions and close venues if needed to control the Covid-19 situation. SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.