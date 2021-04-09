Government helps direct refunds for cancelled holiday trips | Thaiger

Thailand
Government helps direct refunds for cancelled holiday trips
For those who are cancelling their holiday trips due to Thailand’s recent Covid-19 outbreak, the government is issuing measures to help with refunds. The Transport Ministry says people who have booked bus and rail-services between the April 9-18 Songkran holiday, can claim full refunds if they want to cancel their trips.
But the ministry says people should give at least 24 hours advanced notice for cancelling a booking. The State Railway of Thailand says if tickets are bought thorugh a combination of cash and state welfare card benefits, only the cash amount can be refunded. For those who purchased guided group tours or chartered train tickets, they can still get a full refund if they cancel at least 1 day before the scheduled trip.
As things are changing rapidly with the new Covid outbreak, the ministry says people can cancel journeys up to 1 hour before the scheduled departure time if they are travelling to or from declared strict or maximum control zones.
For online reservations, customers should send refund claims, along with their e-tickets to the email address: passenger-ser@railway.co.th.
Passengers are also being urged to follow social-distancing measures and wear masks at all times. Other measures to follow include checking in and out of visited locations using the Thai Chana platform and to notify station staff immediately if they develop or witness anyone displaying flu-like symptoms.
559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The spike in the number of infections has prompted Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to sign an order to take effect at midnight, closing bars and nightlife venues in 41 of 77 provinces for at least 2 weeks.
Under emergency measures, the local governments in the other 36 provinces have the power to set restrictions and close venues if needed to control the Covid-19 situation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 hospitals in Bangkok stop Covid-19 testing due to limited beds for infected patients
So far, around 12 hospitals in Bangkok have stopped Covid-19 testing, due to either a shortage of supplies or not enough beds to admit patients if they test positive for the virus.
While media reports say the hospitals have stopped testing due to a lack of supplies, a spokesperson for the CCSA the reason many private hospitals in Thailand are refusing to test people for Covid is because there are limited beds available for the Covid-positive patients.
“The main issue actually is that when a hospital finds a particular individual to be positive for Covid, it is understood that they must be admitting that particular patient.”
Spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had a meeting this morning with representatives from the Private Hospital Association as well as other organisations to discuss the situation. Natapanu says the government is working on increasing the number of available beds by opening care facilities at hotels as well as setting up field hospitals. The Thai military is setting up 10 field hospitals in Bangkok, which is expected to provide another 3,000 beds.
Some hospitals made posts on social media saying they were suspending Covid-19 testing. Some say for a few days while others did not give a timeframe.
Bangkok is the epicentre in the new wave of infections, most clusters are in the Thong Lor nightlife district. The Thai government has deployed mobile testing units to areas were clusters of infections have been reported.
กองทัพ เตรียม รพ.สนาม กว่า 3,000 เตียง รับสถานการณ์โควิด
ตามข้อสั่งการของนายกรัฐมนตรี เพื่อรองรับสถานการณ์โควิด-19…
Posted by กวาง ไตรศุลี ไตรสรณกุล on Thursday, April 8, 2021
SOURCES: CCSA | Reuters
Thailand
Giant monitor lizard visits Thai 7 Eleven store, video goes viral
A giant, nearly 2 metre long, monitor lizard decided to visit a 7 Eleven store looking for food, with customers and staff wondering what he (or she) was going to do next. The lizard climbed up a fully stacked shelf of dairy products, with apparently no cares in the world, as he clumsily knocked off cartons of milk and other packages. At the top, he appeared to stop for a rest. After all, that was a big climb for a 2 metre monitor lizard.
Witnesses say he came from a nearby canal on the outskirts of Bangkok, in which it’s speculated he probably struggled to find food outside due to months of dry weather that has led to lakes and canals drying up. Police were called and with them, they brought reptile handlers to catch the lizard and escort him outside. The video of the incident has gone viral worldwide, and can be watched HERE.
Noting from Culture Trip, monitor lizards will generally run away from people. They do not prey on humans but will defend themselves if threatened. They can make an intimidating hissing noise and often lash with their tail to protect themselves. Their claws and teeth can also inflict nasty injuries, which are prone to infection.”
If you see a monitor lizard in the dairy section of your nearest 7 Eleven, best give it some space and leave the beasty’s removal for some experienced hands.
SOURCE: YouTube/The Guardian
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Many cases are related to bar hopping and partying and the outbreak, concentrated in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district, has spread to many provinces. There are now 2,645 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.
There are several clusters of infections throughout Thailand, mostly involving a young adult population who frequent bars and nightclubs, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“Most cases are the younger generation and many cases were found in entertainment venues where people gather in closed and crowded areas without wearing masks. And some of them might have been using the same drinking glass as well.”
Out of the 559 new Covid-19 cases, 268 were detected in Bangkok, 46 in Samut Prakan, 46 in Chon Buri, 30 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 16 in Sa Kaew, 12 in Pathum Thani and 10 in Nonthaburi.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,869 Covid-19 infections and 96 deaths. The recent death was a 60 year old Thai man in the southern province Narathiwat who also had tuberculosis.
SOURCE: CCSA
