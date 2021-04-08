Songkran fully cancelled in Bangkok amid Covid-19 outbreaks | Thaiger

Songkran
Songkran fully cancelled in Bangkok amid Covid-19 outbreaks
All Songkran festival activities throughout every district of the Bangkok province have been officially cancelled to prevent more outbreaks of Covid-19. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced this difficult decision today in light of a rise in Coronavirus infection clusters around the country. Many of these outbreaks have been directly linked to entertainment venues, nightclubs and bars, including in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas. These venues are easy targets for Covid-19 spread as they often don’t follow mask-wearing and social distancing measures, and many are poorly ventilated, making a fertile breeding ground for transmission.
Deputy Governor Kriangyos Sudlabha announced the closure of all entertainment venues on Bangkok nightlife hub Khaosan Road before Songkran from April 7 to 12. Free Covid-19 testing will also be provided to all merchants in the Khaosan area.
“The Songkran activities at Lan Khon Meuang Plaza in Phra Nakhon district will be cancelled. These include an alms-giving ceremony and pouring water on the Buddha image and elders as blessings. Furthermore, activities scheduled to be held in other districts by the district office will also be cancelled. As for public and private organisations which cannot cancel their planned Songkran festivities, the BMA urges them to employ strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
Iconic massive public Songkran water fights in Bangkok and throughout Thailand, where thousands usually fill the streets and joyously spray each other with water to celebrate, are definitely out. But the new announcement curbs a lot of more traditional and calm activities from taking place in large public gathering areas. The deputy governor advises for traditional ceremonies to be performed at home, rather than at temples or public locations.
“During the Songkran festival, we advise people to perform the ceremony of pouring water on Buddha images and elders at home and avoid going out to crowded areas. If you have to travel, make sure to wear a face mask at all times, maintain at least a one-metre distance from others and wash your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitiser.”
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
Independent candidates polling well in Bangkok governor race
Independent candidates are trending in polls for the Bangkok governor election later this year, with undecided voters leaning independent. Undecided voters have grown to nearly 1/3 of all voters up from just under 30% in March, possibly due to voters being tired of political polarisation. The exact date of the election has not been announced yet but independent candidates have jumped into the race before the major party candidates. Three have announced so far, former senator and rights activist Rossana Tositrakul, former national Police Chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda and former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt. Though many are still undecided, Chadchart seems to be the early favourite pulling 25% support in a recent poll while Chakthip earned just 12%, a lead that seems to be widening.
Bangkok voters traditionally did not vote independent, but rather along party lines, though they are known to decide last minute basing their choice on immediate factors. Surveys show that voters tend to make their decisions less than 5 days before elections normally. In the last election for governor in 2013, Sukhumbhand Paribatra performed badly in polls and yet won in the last minute vote after accusations that his opponent had plans to nominate red-shirt leaders.
Political analysts were not shocked with Chadchart’s dominance in the polls, but are also unconvinced that he can maintain his lead when the major party candidates enter the Bangkok governor election cycle. They believe that candidates from Kao Klai Party or the Progressive Movement, both splinters from the Future Forward Party, would offer formidable opposition. The Future Forward Party sprung to the spotlight in 2019, gaining 6 million votes in the country, 800,000 of which were from Bangkok, making it the third-largest party. There is a rumour that Parit “Itim” Wacharasindhu, the co-founder of the Progressive Constitution Group, might run under one of these two parties. His pro-democracy leanings may pull a lot of voters away from Chadchart.
The poll in March showed that 66% of Bangkok voters favoured independent candidates now and are leaning away from major party affiliations. The results are thought to indicate Bangkok residents’ frustration in extremely polarized political parties. Elections began 4 months ago in provinces, aside from Bangkok and Pattaya, considered special administrative zones.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand
In what a spokesperson calls a “whopping number” of Covid-19 infections in the past few months, 405 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing.
Many of the infections are linked to nightlife venues primarily in Bangkok among a young adult population in their 20s and 30s, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA in English. The cases are most likely the UK variant of the virus when Natapnau says “spreads very, very quickly so we have to be very, very careful.”
“The UK variant of Covid, recently detected in Thailand has spread much quicker than expected, than the normal strain, and therefore, it is still strongly recommended that people take extra, extra precaution.”
While the Bangkok outbreak is concentrated in the Thong Lor area, Natapanu says 21 bars outside of Thong Lor district have reported Covid-19 cases. He says health officials are now active case finding to contain the outbreak.
With many of the recent infections linked to bars and nightlife venues, Natapanu says the CCSA is discussing whether to shutdown entertainment venues across the country. He says restaurants will still be allowed to open on a “case-by-case” basis.
“The CCSA is considering the temporary closure of entertainment venues in 41 provinces, now that’s a high number of provinces, more than half of the country.”
Out of the 405 new Covid-19 cases reported today by the CCSA, 146 were detected in active case finding after an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat.
95 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Bangkok. Cases were reported in more than 20 provinces across Thailand including Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Phuket.
Thailand now has 2,114 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,310 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
SOURCE: CCSA
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Do as I say, not as I do…
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has been caught without a face mask while sitting next to a Cabinet minister who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Anutin Charnvirakul, previously considered an enthusiastic proponent of mask-wearing, sat next to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob while attending a merit-making event on Tuesday. Saksayam tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.
The spotlight has been on Anutin since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and perhaps never more so than when the outspoken minister was targeting, “dirty farang”. When a confused foreign tourist refused the free face masks he was handing out as part of a PR stunt in Bangkok, it prompted a tirade of xenophobic abuse. While mildly amusing – or bemusing – at the time, many blame it for sparking a disturbing backlash against foreign residents and tourists in the Kingdom.
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.” – Anutin Charnvirakul on Twitter last year.
Now a photo that appears in a Nation Thailand report shows a barefaced Health Minister sitting next to Saksayam (who is wearing a mask). A number of Cabinet ministers have begun self-isolating as a result of the Transport Minister’s positive diagnosis.
It is not the first time Anutin has forgotten to wear a face mask. In July of last year, he was forced to apologise for removing his mask while attending an event at the US Embassy in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Songkran fully cancelled in Bangkok amid Covid-19 outbreaks
Phuket bars and nightclubs ordered to close for 10 days
Phuket orders 10-day closure for entertainment venues
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites
Independent candidates polling well in Bangkok governor race
UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand
London’s anti-coup Burmese Ambassador locked from embassy
If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Tinder’s top dating trends for the decade ahead
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Under 30s in UK to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over rare blood clots
UK variant arrives in Thailand, top virologist warns against unnecessary Songkran travel
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Belgian police clash with Covid-19-flaunting park crowd
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Hot News4 days ago
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
- Business2 days ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with Singapore
- Bangkok2 days ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister