12 hospitals in Bangkok stop Covid-19 testing due to limited beds for infected patients | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 hospitals in Bangkok stop Covid-19 testing due to limited beds for infected patients
So far, around 12 hospitals in Bangkok have stopped Covid-19 testing, due to either a shortage of supplies or not enough beds to admit patients if they test positive for the virus.
While media reports say the hospitals have stopped testing due to a lack of supplies, a spokesperson for the CCSA the reason many private hospitals in Thailand are refusing to test people for Covid is because there are limited beds available for the Covid-positive patients.
“The main issue actually is that when a hospital finds a particular individual to be positive for Covid, it is understood that they must be admitting that particular patient.”
Spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had a meeting this morning with representatives from the Private Hospital Association as well as other organisations to discuss the situation. Natapanu says the government is working on increasing the number of available beds by opening care facilities at hotels as well as setting up field hospitals. The Thai military is setting up 10 field hospitals in Bangkok, which is expected to provide another 3,000 beds.
Some hospitals made posts on social media saying they were suspending Covid-19 testing. Some say for a few days while others did not give a timeframe.
Bangkok is the epicentre in the new wave of infections, most clusters are in the Thong Lor nightlife district. The Thai government has deployed mobile testing units to areas were clusters of infections have been reported.
SOURCES: CCSA | Reuters
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Many cases are related to bar hopping and partying and the outbreak, concentrated in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district, has spread to many provinces. There are now 2,645 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.
There are several clusters of infections throughout Thailand, mostly involving a young adult population who frequent bars and nightclubs, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“Most cases are the younger generation and many cases were found in entertainment venues where people gather in closed and crowded areas without wearing masks. And some of them might have been using the same drinking glass as well.”
Out of the 559 new Covid-19 cases, 268 were detected in Bangkok, 46 in Samut Prakan, 46 in Chon Buri, 30 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 16 in Sa Kaew, 12 in Pathum Thani and 10 in Nonthaburi.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,869 Covid-19 infections and 96 deaths. The recent death was a 60 year old Thai man in the southern province Narathiwat who also had tuberculosis.
SOURCE: CCSA
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
UPDATE: The order to close bars and nightlife venues in 41 provinces will go into effect at midnight, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced this afternoon. Under emergency measures, the local governments in the other 36 provinces have the power to set restrictions and close venues if needed to control the Covid-19 situation.
Original story…
The order to close nightlife venues across Thailand is on the table and ready for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to sign. The order requires bars in 41 of Thailand’s 77 provinces to close for at least 2 weeks (list below).
The new order doesn’t cover traditional Thai massage spas.
Numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections have been reported at entertainment venues, primarily in Bangkok’s trendy Thong Lor area. Health officials suspect the outbreak is the faster-spreading UK variant (B117) of the virus. To combat the spread of the more contagious strain of the virus, health officials are implementing what they call “target therapy,” according to the spokesperson for the CCSA Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
When asked if the proposals to reopen Phuket to foreign tourists without quarantine in July will be affected by the new cluster, the CCSA spokesperson said only that the “issue may be discussed again by the CCSA and the cabinet”.
The Thai PM had already ordered the closure of specific entertainment venues and restaurants where Covid-19 infections were reported.
“The measure has been effective since April 5 in a bid to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further after a new outbreak linked to entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and karaoke parlours… If an infection is found at any of these businesses, it will be shut down for at least 2 weeks. In case infections are found across many businesses in the same area, they will all be shut for at least 14 days.”
Phuket authorities already ordered all nightlife venues on the island to close for the next 10 days, a move sure to hit businesses hard as bar and club owners expected an influx of customers next week for Songkran.Tje latest order, to close for 14 days. will likely supercede the earlier announcement.
The 41 provinces facing the closure on nightlife venues include:
Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Loei, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan (including Hua Hin), Ratchaburi, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Songkhla Suphan Buri, Surat Thani (including Samui and Pha Ngan), Tak, Udon Thani, Yala
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Virologist says British strain likely brought in by people crossing Cambodian border
Renowned virologist Yong Poovorawan says it’s highly probable that the UK variant was brought in by Thais or migrant workers crossing the border from Cambodia. He says the variant, officially known as the B117 strain, has been detected in over 1,500 Covid patients in Cambodia since February 20.
The variant, which is 1.7 times more contagious than the original strain, has been detected in the latest cluster of infections to hit Bangkok nightlife venues. Health officials in Thailand have been baffled by the variant’s appearance in the Kingdom, given the stringent measures imposed on all arrivals, including mandatory quarantine. Yong believes it’s highly unlikely the variant could have been introduced by anyone who went through 14 days of quarantine.
In other news, the Foreign Ministry has added another Chinese vaccine to the list of vaccinations that qualify recipients for reduced quarantine on arrival in Thailand. All the vaccines on the list are either approved for emergency use in Thailand or have been certified by the World Health Organisation. The addition of the SinoPharm vaccine makes it the eighth one to be approved for the reduced 7 day quarantine.
Nation Thailand reports that the full list of acceptable vaccines are…
1. Sinovac (CoronaVac)
2. AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine (AZD 1222)
3. AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured by SK Bioscience (South Korea)
4. Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S)
5. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (Tozinameran)
6. Indian Serum Institute vaccine (Covishield)
7. Moderna (mRNA-1273)
8. Sinopharm (Beijing Institute of Biological Products)
Meanwhile, the application process for certificates of entry has also been updated. Thai and foreign nationals who wish to enter the Kingdom must apply for a COE by completing the application form and uploading proof of Covid-19 vaccination on the official website HERE.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
