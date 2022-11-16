Thailand
Google Wallet launches in Thailand
Google Wallet just launched in Thailand. Google Wallet is a free mobile payment system that allows users to make quick, contactless payments from their smartphone or smartwatch. Boarding passes, concert tickets and loyalty cards can also be stored in the virtual wallet.
When you add your credit/debit cards to Google Wallet, you can tap to pay anywhere Google Pay is accepted – e.g. 7-Eleven, McDonald’s, and Gourmet Market. Simply download the app, add your cards and get tapping.
Foreigners living in Thailand might find it particularly useful to use Google Wallet to pay at 7-Eleven, which doesn’t accept regular QR code payments. Most Thais use True Money Wallet to pay at 7-Eleven, but foreigners can’t use it because registration requires a 13-digit Thai ID number, so they depend on paying with cash or a credit card.
Many people stopped carrying cash because QR code payments are so popular now in Thailand. So it can be inconvenient when you get to the till at 7-Eleven and remember you can’t pay digitally like you do everywhere else.
Currently, Google Wallet in Thailand is only accepting cards from two banks: Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank. The wallet supports Visa and Mastercard at the moment.
Importantly, Google Wallet is only available on Android in Thailand and not on iPhone. It can be downloaded for free on the app store.
Google Wallet users can also add loyalty cards to their wallets such as Starbucks Rewards Card and many more. AirAsia boarding passes and Thai Ticket Major tickets can be added to the wallet to enter the gate/show more conveniently.
Every time you pay using Google Wallet, a “dummy” card will be shown with a fake debit card number to keep your bank account secure.
Director of Google Thailand Jackie Wang said…
“According to the Southeast Asia Digital Economy Report 2022, digital payments are becoming more and more popular.”
Country Manager for Mastercard in Thailand and Myanmar Aileen Chew said…
“Thailand is a pioneering example of digital payments which aligns with Mastercard’s vision of the future. When it comes to digital payments, the way Thai people manage their finances and make payments has changed.
“Mastercard is delighted to work alongside Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank to bring convenient and secure Google payments to Thailand. This will help to drive digital payments in Thailand. Mastercard remaisn committed to providing cardholders with more payment options and more choices for consumers in the digital world. So they can spend anywhere, anytime, as they please.”
The Bank of Thailand is promoting digital payments with the aim of halving the amount of physical cash in circulation by 2026 and eventually turning Thailand into a cashless society.
The central bank and four other southeast Asian central banks are creating a cross-border payment zone using QR codes so that people in the region can make digital international payments without having to convert and reconvert to US dollars.
