Connect with us

Economy

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society

Published

 on 

The Bank of Thailand and central banks in four more southeast Asian countries are creating a cross-border payment zone using QR codes so that southeast Asians can make international payments digitally without having to convert and reconvert to US dollars.

The bank hopes to bolster the use of digital payments to halve the amount of cash in circulation in Thailand by 2026, with the eventual goal of turning Thailand into a cashless society.

On Monday at the G20 Summit in Bali, the central bank entered a memorandum of understanding with the central banks of Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines to use QR codes for international payments between the five countries, without the need to use the US dollar.

The bank is also fine-tuning the PromptPay system used to make digital payments easier within Thailand.

In a policy statement, the bank argues that the widespread adoption of electronic payments will increase economic activity. By promoting QR code payments within Thailand and Southeast Asia, the bank aims for 42% of all payments in Thailand to be digital by 2024 with each person making 800 digital payments per year.

However, the bank’s agenda to move toward a cashless society is not favoured by most Thais. A study conducted earlier this year found that nearly all Thai people deemed cash as essential to daily life.

Despite cashless QR code payments taking off during the pandemic, 50% of Thais said they would continue using cash for day-to-day payments, the study found.

This week, the Bank of Thailand outlined its policy objectives in a document entitled, “A new landscape in the Thai financial sector for Digital Economy and Sustainable Growth.”

The bank sees digital payments as essential to the economic development in Thailand because they “encourage innovation and great flexibility within Thailand’s financial industry and improve risk management capabilities.”

The bank will spend the coming years pushing the use of digital payment systems for everyday transactions. Currently, PromptPay handles 42 million transactions per day.

To elevate the use of PromptPay even further, the bank is developing the system so that users will be able to send documents alongside payments to encourage the use of the service for business transactions.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather22 mins ago

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Thailand28 mins ago

The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Economy58 mins ago

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Sponsored1 hour ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
World Cup1 hour ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Hot News1 hour ago

THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Phuket1 hour ago

Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Sporting Activities1 hour ago

Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Medical2 hours ago

Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Entertainment2 hours ago

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Hot News3 hours ago

Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Crime3 hours ago

British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Health3 hours ago

Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Patong3 hours ago

Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending