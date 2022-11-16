Thailand
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
An unhinged cop allegedly killed the owner of a karaoke bar in the southern province of Songkhla last Sunday, November 13, because he refused to offer free food and drinks.
The senior sergeant major of police, Santiparp Rit-it-thiphat, was temporarily removed from his position after he shot dead the karaoke owner, 55 year old Pranate Chuea-la-ong.
The victim’s wife, 55 year old Jaruwan Chuea-la-ong, revealed that the unhinged cop shot her husband twice, once in the leg and once in the head, at the family’s karaoke bar called Lady House in the Sing Ha Nakhon district of Songkhla.
Jaruwan went on to say that one of the bar staff managed to wrestle the gun away from the crazed Santiparp’s hand. Jaruwan was convinced Santiparp was going to shoot the rest of the staff if he still had the gun in his hand.
The female member of staff who grabbed the gun from Santiparp said the cop visited the bar several times in the past and always refused to pay.
On the day of the shooting, Santiparp refused to pay his 800 baht bill. He boasted that he controlled every entertainment venue in the area and never pays a single baht for anything. Pranate begged him to pay and tried to negotiate a 50% discount with the cop, who got angry at the suggestion.
Santiparp then calmly withdrew his gun and shot the bar owner in front of everyone in the bar.
Jaruwan fears nothing will be done about the alleged murder of her husband.
“I went to the police station to file a complaint and no one processed it for me. An officer asked what complaint I wanted to make. They said they had already recorded every detail about the incident. I’m scared that the police will not bring justice to my husband and my family.”
The female member of staff who took the gun off the unhinged cop made it known that the cop was already on the street on bail.
“What about my security? He can come and shoot anyone at the bar when he likes. I want the police to take care of our security. People should not be able to get away with a crime like this regardless of how powerful your position is.”
Songkhla Provincial Police Commissioner Wara Vetchaphinan reported that the case is still under investigation. The charges against Santiparp have not been concluded and reported.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
After seeing smoke, Swedish man’s car burst into flames
Hotel maids busted for stealing from Pattaya tourist’s room years ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Police arrest bat-eating YouTuber in northeast Thailand
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 hour ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime2 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand