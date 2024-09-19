TAGTHAi and Google Cloud to transform tourism in Thailand

TAGTHAi, Thailand’s official travel app, has partnered with Google Cloud to create a ground-breaking solution that simplifies travel for tourists. Their AI-driven feature, Design My Trip, promises to revolutionise how visitors experience Thailand.

Thiratida Kuvantharai, CEO of TAGTHAi, revealed the cutting-edge technologies used to offer curated travel experiences tailored to each individual.

“This aligns perfectly with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s goal to digitally transform our tourism sector.”

The collaboration addresses a major challenge for international travellers: navigating the sheer volume of scattered travel information.

Kuvantharai highlighted this issue.

“With Google Cloud as our AI innovation partner, we’re simplifying the overwhelming task of figuring out where to go and how to get there.”

Design My Trip, powered by Google’s Vertex AI and Gemini models, allows users to instantly create personalised itineraries. Whether you’re after bustling Bangkok or the beaches of Phuket, this tool makes it effortless to discover Thailand’s rich offerings. Launched in June, it’s already generating thousands of itineraries and receiving rave reviews from app users.

Annop Siritikul, Google Cloud’s Country Director in Thailand, revealed his excitement about the collaboration.

“TAGTHAi’s use of generative AI has not only boosted user satisfaction but also increased sales of their all-in-one travel passes.”

Expect more exciting features when the full version drops later this year, including the ability to plan longer trips and explore more of Thailand’s provinces, from Chiang Mai to the southern islands. Soon, Design My Trip will be available in multiple languages, catering to Chinese, Japanese, and Korean tourists, reported Frontier Enterprise.

