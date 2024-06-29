Drone remote explodes mid-flight, narrowly misses operator’s face

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A TikTok user experienced a terrifying moment when their drone remote short-circuited and exploded in his face. The incident occurred yesterday when the user, who is a drone operator for agricultural purposes, was spraying pesticide over a rice field.

“I haven’t even covered 10 rai yet.”

The clip showed the drone in operation, and then the remote suddenly emits smoke. The user quickly places the remote on the ground and begins recording the event as evidence. Suddenly, the remote explodes, narrowly missing the user’s face. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the drone remained airborne without crashing.

The TikTok video, posted by user @songlakkhongthong, quickly went viral. The drone, purchased just six months ago, is now under scrutiny.

After the post went live, numerous comments flooded in, with viewers asking about the cause of the explosion.

“I haven’t got any answers from the service centre yet.”

The lack of immediate answers from the service center has left many speculating about the potential defects or issues with the drone equipment, reported KhaoSod.

Drone technology has become increasingly popular in agriculture, providing advanced solutions for tasks such as pesticide spraying. However, incidents like this highlight the potential risks associated with the technology. Ensuring the safety and reliability of such equipment is crucial, especially when it is used in close proximity to people.

