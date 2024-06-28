Police hunt woman who stole 600-baht gold amulet in Patong

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A woman is being sought by police in Patong for stealing a gold amulet and 600 baht from a smoothie shop early today.

Patong police responded to the incident on Sawasdirak Road at 10.50am today after the shop owner, known as Aum, reported the theft. She had closed her shop at 2.30am and found the items missing when she returned to reopen at 11am.

CCTV footage revealed an unidentified Thai woman entering the shop around 4am and taking the items. Aum immediately contacted the police upon discovering the theft.

“This is the first time I’ve experienced a theft at my shop. I hope the thief will return the gold amulet, as it is a cherished item.”

The CCTV footage was widely shared on social media, leading to numerous comments and additional information about the thief. Some individuals even provided supplementary CCTV footage to aid the investigation.

The footage showed the thief counting the stolen money in a nearby shop. Although she appeared unaware of the gold amulet’s value, her face was captured on the CCTV, facilitating the police’s efforts.

Police are now working to apprehend the woman and recover the stolen items, reported Phuket News.

