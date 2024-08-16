Future of 10,000-baht digital wallet in doubt after PM dismissal

Picture courtesy of aljazeera.com official website

Srettha Thavisin’s dismissal as prime minister cast significant doubt over the future of the much-publicised digital wallet scheme, with the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the Cabinet providing conflicting messages about the flagship policy’s direction.

Concerns are also mounting among the public regarding the potential misuse of personal information collected for the 10,000-baht handout.

A constitutional court order on Wednesday led to Srettha’s dismissal, which in turn resulted in the entire Cabinet being relegated to caretaker status. Now, the fate of the digital wallet policy lies in the hands of the new government under Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat indicated yesterday, August 15, that any adjustments to the digital handout scheme would require the new Cabinet’s approval. This statement came in response to reports that former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is widely seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, had told coalition party leaders that the digital handout scheme might be scrapped.

An urgent meeting at Thaksin’s Bangkok residence was reportedly held shortly after the constitutional court decided to dismiss Srettha, who had appointed ex-convict Pichit Chuenban to the Cabinet. This meeting was allegedly convened to discuss the nomination of Chaikasem as the new prime minister.

In parliament, Democrat Party MP Romtham Kham-urak expressed concerns for the public who had registered for the handout, particularly about the safety of their personal information if the scheme is discontinued. He called on acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to ensure that the data remains secure.

Scheme’s future

Caretaker Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, when questioned about the scheme’s future, deferred the decision to the incoming government. Pakorn Nilprapan, Secretary-General of the Council of State, stated that the scheme should be paused following Srettha’s dismissal.

Despite these uncertainties, Pheu Thai Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong insisted that the digital money handout would continue, emphasising the party’s steadfast commitment to its flagship policy. He noted that none of Pheu Thai’s coalition partners opposed the policy.

Public sentiment, however, appears to be waning. Many individuals interviewed expressed scepticism about the scheme’s continuation under a new prime minister. Nakhon Ratchasima resident Lert Abphakwan doubted the scheme would ever materialise, while motorcycle taxi driver Arnon Inpanpanao in Korat felt the handout should proceed but believed that most people would prefer cash over digital money.

“I feel bad for those who bought new smartphones just to register for the digital wallet scheme.”

In Buriram, residents like 59 year old, Ben and 61 year old, Ya voiced concerns about the scheme’s future and the security of their data. They had hoped the scheme would alleviate their household debt.

The 46 year old, Samrerng Rodthong, from Khon Kaen’s Mueang district, believed that the scheme would vanish along with the former Thai premier.

In Sisaket, 52 year old, Thatchanok Pimthong, from Wang Hin district, criticised the scheme as being more beneficial to large businesses than small vendors like herself. She commented policies may come across as attractive, but they are useless if they are not practical.

As the political landscape shifts, the uncertainty surrounding the digital wallet scheme leaves many questioning its future and the potential impact on their personal data and financial relief, reported Bangkok Post.